    Tiger 3 teaser OUT: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer promises big; Avinash Rathore aka Tiger sends message

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

    Salman Khan is set to return to theatres this diwali with the highly anticipated film 'Tiger 3'. The successful franchise of 'Tiger' has already earned a name for itself after 'Ek the Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Both the installments earned over 300 crores nett. which raises the expectations for Tiger 3 up and soaring.

    The teaser promised Salman Khan's return as Avinash Singh Rathore, better known as Tiger. It starts with Tiger's message to his countrymen and asking for a character certificate from Indian Government. Tiger, now has a full family with his son making an appearance to the plot.

    The action sequence clips promises a never seen before grandeur in a rugged topography as was seen in Pathaan.

    Salman Khan returns to this post the massive box office debacle of 'Kisi Ka Bhai, kisi ka Jaan', so it would be interesting to see if he can break his rough patch. 'Tiger 3' continues the narrative from 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' alongside other high-profile releases like 'War' and 'Pathaan'. 

    Katrina Kaif is set to return in her role as Zoya in 'Tiger 3.' The film is being directed by Maneesh Sharma, with Aditya Chopra producing it under the Yash Raj Films banner. Notably, each installment in the Tiger franchise has had a different director. The movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages, offering a wider reach to audiences. Adding to the excitement, Shah Rukh Khan , is set to make a cameo appearance in the film as Pathaan.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
