Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur papped on 'romantic long drive' in viral video - WATCH

After maverick bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar officially confirmed the relationship status of rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur in the latest episode of iconic and popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Ananya and Aditya were spotted going for a romantic long drive by the paps in viral video.

The dating rumours of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been making headlines for a long time. Recently, the two actors, who never confirmed their dating rumours until the recent appearance of Ananya on the chat show Koffee With Karan 8 confirmed it, got clicked and papped by the bollywood paparazzi team while going on a long drive in Mumbai. In a video that surfaced on social media, the duo were seated in the car of The Night Manager star Aditya Roy Kapur. Sharing the clip on his Instagram handle, official Instagram handle of paparazzo Manav Manglani wrote, "Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday clicked as they enjoy car drive in Mumbai."

Interestingly, this comes days after Karan Johar confirmed that Ananya Panday is dating Aditya Roy Kapur. The filmmaker announced in the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 8. The episode featured Ananya and Sara Ali Khan. Karan asked Ananya if she was dating Aditya. The Liger actress made several attempts to evade the question but failed. "Denying your relationships, is not that a bit last season?" Karan asked.

Ananya shares, "I do not think it is last season. I think it is forever. You should. I am not saying you should deny your relationships or accept them. You do what works for you. I think some things are private and special. It should always be that way." "So are you in a friend zone with Aditya Roy Kapur, or is it more?" Karan asked. "Not friends. We are friends." Ananya said, trying to evade the question. Later, Karan quipped, "Pyaar dosti hai." Ananya then added, "Best friends. We are good friends."

Ananya and Aditya got rumoured to be dating for a while now. It all started after Ananya appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 last year. The actress was talking about relationships when Karan Johar gave fans a hint that she and Aditya could be together. Earlier this year, Ananya and Aditya enjoyed a romantic getaway in Europe. Before that, Ananya and Aditya attended an Arctic Monkeys concert as a rumoured couple in Madrid.

