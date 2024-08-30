Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Throwback: 'We got married...', Ranbir Kapoor confessed thinking of having grandkids with Alia Bhatt

    Ranbir Kapoor humorously recalled how he and Alia Bhatt imagined their marriage and future grandkids during their first significant interaction on a flight to Israel in 2017. The couple's bond, which began during Brahmastra preparations, has since grown into one of Bollywood's most beloved relationships

    Throwback We got married...Ranbir Kapoor confessed thinking of having grandkids with Alia Bhatt ATG
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 7:45 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 7:45 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have long been one of Bollywood's most adored couples, both on and off the screen. Their chemistry, evident in their work and personal lives, has made headlines time and again. A humorous anecdote from Ranbir Kapoor adds another charming layer to their love story.

    During the promotional tour for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir shared a light-hearted moment with co-star Nagarjuna, recounting his first meeting with Alia. Ranbir nostalgically revealed that their first significant interaction took place on December 31, 2017, during a flight to Israel for Brahmastra preparations. He mentioned that they had met each other on that day and had started talking and getting to know each other better during the flight.

    Ranbir went on to describe how, at the time, both he and Alia were single, which led to an instant connection between them. He humorously recounted that they both began imagining a future together, complete with marriage and grandchildren, while the plane was taking off. He noted that it felt as if they had already gotten married in their minds and had even thought of having grandkids.

    ALSO READ: Bad Newz OTT release: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri starrer to stream on THIS platform

    For those who may not know, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt began dating while working on Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, where Nagarjuna also had a cameo role. Their relationship culminated in a private wedding ceremony in April 2022, just months before the film’s release. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.

    On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently filming Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic Ramayan, while Alia Bhatt is busy with YRF's first spy thriller, Alpha. The couple is set to reunite on screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, where Ranbir will begin shooting alongside Vicky Kaushal in October, with Alia joining the sets in December 2024.

