Throwback to when Bipasha Basu shot 'Lamhaa' in curfew hit Kashmir; after Deepika, Karishma refused

    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 11:27 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

    Bipasha Basu had no idea she was filming the 2010 movie Lamhaa amidst a curfew in Kashmir. The role was originally intended for Karisma Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, both of whom opted out of the project due to the challenging situation in the valley. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Lamhaa is an action thriller that tells the story of an Indian Army undercover officer tasked with uncovering the perpetrator behind extremist activities in Kashmir. While the film showcases the stunning landscapes of the region, the shooting faced significant obstacles due to the curfew restrictions.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In an interview with Mashable India, Dholakia shared the struggles he encountered while making the film, particularly in securing actors willing to shoot in Kashmir. He revealed that he had to convince Bipasha Basu to proceed with filming during the curfew after both Karisma and Deepika declined. On the first day of production, Dholakia described a frightening experience where he, along with a large group, was held captive for several hours.

    At first, Basu was captivated by the picturesque scenery of Kashmir, but her mood changed drastically once she learned about the curfew. She expressed her frustration to Dholakia, questioning why she had not been informed about the situation before filming began. The director acknowledged that Basu was upset with him for not disclosing the curfew details ahead of time.

    Dholakia explained that securing actors was difficult as he was determined to shoot in Kashmir. He noted that Karisma had just given birth and was hesitant to film there, while Deepika expressed similar concerns. Recalling his hostage experience, he mentioned being confined in a room with hundreds of people, where they were accused of being against Kashmir. Fortunately, after several tense hours, they were released when someone recognized him as the director of the acclaimed film Parzania. Rahul Dholakia has also directed notable films like Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Mumbai Cutting, and Raees, featuring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan.

