The Sabarmati Report OTT Release: Where and when you can watch Vikrant Massey's HIT film online

The Sabarmati Report is a gripping political drama starring Vikrant Massey. It delves into the aftermath of the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, uncovering hidden truths and conspiracies.
 

The Sabarmati Report OTT Release: Where and when you can watch Vikrant Massey's HIT film online NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 1:36 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 1:36 PM IST

The Sabarmati Report, a political drama, is set to premiere on ZEE5 on January 10, 2025, following its theatrical release on November 15, 2024. The film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, delves into the aftermath of the tragic 2002 Godhra train burning incident involving the Sabarmati Express in Gujarat.

The movie centers around a journalist, Samar Kumar, played by Vikrant Massey, who investigates the 2002 tragedy. His investigation uncovers a hidden report that could expose a conspiracy involving powerful political figures. The narrative intensifies as Samar and other journalists struggle to unveil the truth, risking their lives to bring the truth to light in a society where the state, history, and media play critical roles in shaping public opinion.

The cast includes Raashii Khanna as Amrita Gill, a key character who joins the investigation, and Riddhi Dogra as Manika Rajpurohit, a pivotal figure who adds layers to the unfolding drama. The film also features Sundip Ved as a Senior Minister, Hella Stichlmair as a senior leader, and several other talented actors, including Digvijay Purohit, Abhishant Rana, and Milind Pathak.

The film explores the immense pressure faced by journalists as they try to reveal the truth and hold powerful individuals accountable. It highlights the dangers faced by those who pursue justice and the crucial role the media plays in shaping societal narratives.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Anshul Mohan, and Amul V Mohan, under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures, Vipin Agnihotri Films, and Vikir Films Production, The Sabarmati Report promises to be a gripping and thought-provoking film. Amalendu Chaudhary’s cinematography enhances the emotional depth of the story, making it a must-watch for those interested in political dramas and real-life investigations.

ALSO READ Shweta Tiwari reacts to Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan relationship buzz: 'It doesn’t bother me..'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

When Shilpa Shetty opened up about her affair and being cheated by Akshay Kumar; Read on NTI

When Shilpa Shetty opened up about her affair and being cheated by Akshay Kumar; Read on

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wake up with lions on vacation; share adorable video [WATCH] ATG

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wake up with lions on vacation; share adorable video [WATCH]

Shweta Tiwari reacts to Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan relationship buzz: 'It doesn't bother me..' NTI

Shweta Tiwari reacts to Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan relationship buzz: 'It doesn’t bother me..'

PHOTOS Kareena Kapoor enjoys family vacay in Switzerland; shares pics of Taimur, Jeh Ali Khan's skiing RBA

PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor enjoys family vacay in Switzerland; shares pics of Taimur, Jeh Ali Khan's skiing

Tejasswi Prakash shares photo of burn injury from celebrity MasterChef, says 'The show must go on' NTI

Tejasswi Prakash shares photo of burn injury from celebrity MasterChef, says 'The show must go on'

Recent Stories

Meme Stock Faraday Future Poised For Another Surge Following FF 91 Luxury EV Update: Retail Mood Lights Up

Meme Stock Faraday Future Poised For Another Surge Following FF 91 Luxury EV Update: Retail Mood Lights Up

Rohit Sharma mentally disturbed after Indias defeat to Australia in fourth test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy dmn

Rohit Sharma 'mentally disturbed' after India’s defeat to Australia in fourth test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

PHOTOS Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion ATG

(PHOTOS) Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion

PHOTOS Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion ATG

(PHOTOS) Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion

When Shilpa Shetty opened up about her affair and being cheated by Akshay Kumar; Read on NTI

When Shilpa Shetty opened up about her affair and being cheated by Akshay Kumar; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon