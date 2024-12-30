The Sabarmati Report OTT Release: Where and when you can watch Vikrant Massey's HIT film online

The Sabarmati Report is a gripping political drama starring Vikrant Massey. It delves into the aftermath of the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, uncovering hidden truths and conspiracies.

The Sabarmati Report, a political drama, is set to premiere on ZEE5 on January 10, 2025, following its theatrical release on November 15, 2024. The film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, delves into the aftermath of the tragic 2002 Godhra train burning incident involving the Sabarmati Express in Gujarat.

The movie centers around a journalist, Samar Kumar, played by Vikrant Massey, who investigates the 2002 tragedy. His investigation uncovers a hidden report that could expose a conspiracy involving powerful political figures. The narrative intensifies as Samar and other journalists struggle to unveil the truth, risking their lives to bring the truth to light in a society where the state, history, and media play critical roles in shaping public opinion.

The cast includes Raashii Khanna as Amrita Gill, a key character who joins the investigation, and Riddhi Dogra as Manika Rajpurohit, a pivotal figure who adds layers to the unfolding drama. The film also features Sundip Ved as a Senior Minister, Hella Stichlmair as a senior leader, and several other talented actors, including Digvijay Purohit, Abhishant Rana, and Milind Pathak.

The film explores the immense pressure faced by journalists as they try to reveal the truth and hold powerful individuals accountable. It highlights the dangers faced by those who pursue justice and the crucial role the media plays in shaping societal narratives.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Anshul Mohan, and Amul V Mohan, under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures, Vipin Agnihotri Films, and Vikir Films Production, The Sabarmati Report promises to be a gripping and thought-provoking film. Amalendu Chaudhary’s cinematography enhances the emotional depth of the story, making it a must-watch for those interested in political dramas and real-life investigations.

