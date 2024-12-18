The Roshans OTT Release Date OUT: Netflix or Prime video? When and where to watch Roshan's documentary series

The Roshans, a documentary series exploring the legacy of the iconic Roshan family, premieres on Netflix on January 17, 2025, offering a behind-the-scenes look at their impact on Indian cinema.

The Roshans release date OUT: Netflix or Prime video? When and where to watch Roshan's documentary series
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 5:04 PM IST

The upcoming documentary series The Roshans will offer a deep dive into the fascinating world of the Roshan family, celebrating their longstanding impact on the Indian film industry. Set to premiere on Netflix on January 17, 2025, the series will highlight the contributions of this iconic family, which has shaped Indian cinema across generations. Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Rajesh Roshan, the docu-series promises to offer a unique behind-the-scenes look at their lives, careers, and shared legacy.

The documentary will not only focus on the renowned figures of Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan but also honor the memory of the late Roshan Lal Nagrath, affectionately known as Roshan Saab. A legendary composer, Roshan Saab's work in the film industry laid the foundation for the family's prominent position in Bollywood. His contributions will be explored in-depth, shedding light on his influence on the music industry and his role in shaping the careers of his children.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Directed and co-produced by industry veteran Shashi Ranjan, The Roshans promises to be an engaging portrayal of family, music, and cinema. Through candid interviews with family members, peers, and other celebrities, the series will offer a rare insight into the lives of the Roshan family. Their stories will be shared by colleagues and fellow industry insiders who have witnessed their journey firsthand, celebrating the profound mark they have left on the entertainment world.

The series will be available exclusively on Netflix starting January 17, 2025. Fans of the Roshans, as well as lovers of Indian cinema, can expect a heartwarming and insightful exploration of the family's legacy, filled with personal stories, music, and iconic cinematic moments.

ALSO READ Mouni Roy to Radhika Madan: 5 Actresses who made successful transition from TV to Bollywood

 

