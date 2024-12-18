Mouni Roy to Radhika Madan: 5 Actresses who made successful transition from TV to Bollywood

From Mouni Roy to Mrunal Thakur, these 5 actresses successfully transitioned from TV to Bollywood, making their mark with impressive performances in both industries.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 3:39 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

Many actresses who began their careers on TV are now making waves in Bollywood. From Mouni Roy to Mrunal Thakur, these stars have successfully transitioned to film, showcasing their talent and leaving a lasting impact.

 

article_image2

Mouni Roy

She began her journey in the TV industry with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006. She later made her film debut in the Punjabi movie Hero Hitler in Love (2011). Known for her powerful role in Brahmastra, she’s steadily carved a niche in Bollywood.

 

article_image3

Prachi Desai

She gained fame with her role in the TV series Kasam Se. Her transition to Bollywood was smooth, with her standout performances in films like Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Bol Bachchan, and Azhar, earning her a respected place in the film industry.

 

article_image4

Radhika Madan

She rose to fame with her role in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and later participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. She transitioned into Bollywood with Pataakha and followed up with hit films like Angrezi Medium and Shiddat, establishing her as a rising star.

 

article_image5

Mona Singh

She is famous for her iconic role in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, became a household name with her versatile performances in TV shows. Transitioning to Bollywood, she debuted in 3 Idiots and later featured in films like Laal Singh Chaddha, showcasing her acting range.

 

article_image6

Mrunal Thakur

She is known for her role as Bulbul Arora in Kumkum Bhagya, transitioned from TV to Bollywood with films like Super 30, Toofan, and Batla House. Her breakthrough performances in Hi Nanna, Sita Ramam, and Jersey have solidified her as a versatile actress.

