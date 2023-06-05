Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Night Manager Part 2 trailer OUT: Witness Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor in action and vendetta mode

    The final and adrenaline-filled game of chase between notorious arms dealer Shelly Rungta and undercover spy Shaan Sengupta is all set to reach the audience on June 30, 2023, only on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar - Mahalekshmi

    The Night Manager Part 2 trailer OUT: Witness Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor in action and vendetta mode
    Author
    Contributor Asianet
    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 4:11 PM IST

    Bollywood star Aditya Roy Kapoor, who has won the hearts of audiences and fans as the multi-layered Shaan Sengupta in the acclaimed series, The Night Manager Part 1, took to his Instagram to inform fans about the release of the official trailer for The Night Manager Part 2. 

    He dropped the official season 2 poster in the post and also revealed when the much-awaited second season trailer of the series releasing.

    ALSO READ: Who is Aviva Bidapa? Know who is Abishek Ambareesh's wife; Yash, Kiccha Sudeep attend grand wedding

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @adityaroykapur

    Starring Anil Kapoor as the antagonist Shelly Rungta, and Aditya Roy Kapoor as the former intelligence officer Shaan Sengupata, the cast also includes Shobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome in lead roles. The first part of the series is available to stream alongside the highly-awaited second part releasing on June 30 on Disney + Hotstar.

    Actor Anil Kapoor shared his intense character poster on Instagram. His caption for the post read, "The king has returned to his Lanka, and he ain’t ready to lose. The saga continues!."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

    This crime-thriller series, directed by Sandeep Modi, is the remake of the British television series of the same name, adapted from the famous novel written by John Le Carre. The British version starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Coleman, and Elizabeth Debicki was a massive success with several accolades like the BAFTA and the Emmys. Modi’s modern and unique take on this iconic series has managed to retain the taste of the original while mindfully adapting it for an Indian audience.

    Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur gave an impressive performance. Also, we cannot wait for them to complete their journey in the new episodes. Catch The Night Manager Part 2 from June 30, 2023, on Disney + Hotstar.

    Trailer

    The trailer of The Night Manager part 2 is out now. You can also watch it here.

    ALSO READ: Mommy-to-be Ileana D'Cruz drops stunning babymoon photos amid ongoing engagement rumours

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2023, 4:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Aviva Bidapa? Know who is Abishek Ambareesh's wife; Yash, Kiccha Sudeep attend grand wedding RBA

    Who is Aviva Bidapa? Know who is Abishek Ambareesh's wife; Yash, Kiccha Sudeep attend grand wedding

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun on World Environment Day lets do do our small bit in whatever way we can RBA

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun on World Environment Day: “Let’s do our small bit in whatever way we can”

    World Environment Day 2023: Jackie Shroff opens up on creating 'environmental' awareness with his plant vma

    World Environment Day 2023: Jackie Shroff opens up on creating 'environmental' awareness with his plant

    Who was Kollam Sudhi? Malayalam actor dies in car accident at 39; Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pays tribute RBA

    Who was Kollam Sudhi? Malayalam actor dies in car accident at 39; Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pays tribute

    Mahabharata actor Gufi Paintal is no more; veteran TV actor passes away at 79 vma

    Mahabharat actor Gufi Paintal passes away at 79

    Recent Stories

    WWDC 2023 Will Apple provide demo of its AR VR headset here is what we know gcw

    WWDC 2023: Will Apple provide demo of its AR/VR headset?

    Who is Aviva Bidapa? Know who is Abishek Ambareesh's wife; Yash, Kiccha Sudeep attend grand wedding RBA

    Who is Aviva Bidapa? Know who is Abishek Ambareesh's wife; Yash, Kiccha Sudeep attend grand wedding

    UAE announces Corporate tax rules for non-resident person's nexus anr

    UAE announces Corporate tax rules for non-resident person's nexus

    Delhi excise policy case HC rejects Manish Sisodia interim bail plea allows him to visit ailing wife gcw

    Delhi excise policy case: HC rejects Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea, allows him to visit ailing wife

    WTC Final: Monty Panesar feels India must play 2 spinners against Australia; picks X-factor players snt

    WTC Final: Monty Panesar feels India must play 2 spinners against Australia; picks X-factor players

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon