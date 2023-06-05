The Night Manager Part 2 trailer OUT: Witness Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor in action and vendetta mode

The final and adrenaline-filled game of chase between notorious arms dealer Shelly Rungta and undercover spy Shaan Sengupta is all set to reach the audience on June 30, 2023, only on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar - Mahalekshmi

Bollywood star Aditya Roy Kapoor, who has won the hearts of audiences and fans as the multi-layered Shaan Sengupta in the acclaimed series, The Night Manager Part 1, took to his Instagram to inform fans about the release of the official trailer for The Night Manager Part 2.

He dropped the official season 2 poster in the post and also revealed when the much-awaited second season trailer of the series releasing.

Starring Anil Kapoor as the antagonist Shelly Rungta, and Aditya Roy Kapoor as the former intelligence officer Shaan Sengupata, the cast also includes Shobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome in lead roles. The first part of the series is available to stream alongside the highly-awaited second part releasing on June 30 on Disney + Hotstar.

Actor Anil Kapoor shared his intense character poster on Instagram. His caption for the post read, "The king has returned to his Lanka, and he ain’t ready to lose. The saga continues!."

This crime-thriller series, directed by Sandeep Modi, is the remake of the British television series of the same name, adapted from the famous novel written by John Le Carre. The British version starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Coleman, and Elizabeth Debicki was a massive success with several accolades like the BAFTA and the Emmys. Modi’s modern and unique take on this iconic series has managed to retain the taste of the original while mindfully adapting it for an Indian audience.

Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur gave an impressive performance. Also, we cannot wait for them to complete their journey in the new episodes. Catch The Night Manager Part 2 from June 30, 2023, on Disney + Hotstar.

Trailer

The trailer of The Night Manager part 2 is out now. You can also watch it here.

