    The Buckingham Murders Twitter review: Netizens term film 'cinematic powerhouse', label it a Hollywood copy

    'The Buckingham Murders', starring Kareena Kapoor has been receiving mixed responses just three days before its release.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 9:13 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 9:14 AM IST

    The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor, has received its first review, which is overwhelmingly good. The film, directed by Hansal Mehta and planned for release on September 13, addresses serious issues such as racism, identity, and community, all of which are intricately woven into its captivating plot. 

    The film has received a 4/5 rating from a movie critic on X (previously Twitter), who goes by the handle @Its_CineHub.

    The review calls the picture "a cinematic powerhouse" with an emotional core, citing Hansal Mehta's nuanced directing and Kareena Kapoor Khan's "tour-de-force" performance. Kapoor portrays a cop dealing with personal grief while working a high-stakes investigation. Her portrayal is claimed to convey a profound sense of vulnerability and strength, keeping viewers interested and emotionally immersed throughout.

    The review promises a spectacular climax that will make an impression, calling the picture "a must-watch" for mystery film enthusiasts. Following the publication of the teaser, The Buckingham Murders was compared to Kate Winslet's critically acclaimed miniseries Mare of Easttown. 

    Some netizens speculated that the film may be too similar to the HBO drama, with one user saying, "Mare of Easttown..." God, please! Please get something unique... Director Hansal Mehta quickly addressed these worries with a bold response: "Decide after seeing. Do not jump to conclusions. His remark indicates that the film will stand on its own, regardless of the surface similarities.

    The film, which is mostly in English with some Hindi speech, also stars Ranveer Brar in a key part. After 'The Crew', this is Kareena's second film of the year, and the anticipation for this dramatic mystery thriller grows.

