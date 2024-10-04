'Thank you Devi..', Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits temple amid K Surekha controversy [PHOTOS]

Amid recent controversy sparked by politician Konda Surekha's comments on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce from Naga Chaitanya, the actor found solace at the Linga Bhairavi temple in Coimbatore. Sharing her spiritual journey during Navratri, Samantha expressed gratitude

Amid controversy surrounding politician Konda Surekha's comments on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce from Naga Chaitanya, the actor sought solace at the Linga Bhairavi temple of Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Facing a media storm, Samantha shared photos of herself praying at the temple on Instagram, where she expressed gratitude to Goddess Devi.

In her post, Samantha is shown in deep prayer, wrapped in a red shawl. She captioned the image with words of thanks to Devi, saying that she followed the goddess’s guidance, and extended her festive wishes to everyone for Navratri. The timing of the visit, coinciding with the Navratri festival, struck a chord with her followers.

Fans were quick to fill her post with supportive messages. One commented that Samantha's challenges seemed to have brought her closer to herself and to the divine. Another fan praised her for promoting Indian culture, while another added that Samantha’s strength came from Linga Bhairavi, wishing her a blessed Navratri.

Samantha's temple visit followed her response to Konda Surekha's controversial remarks. Surekha had suggested that the divorce between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya was connected to political conspiracies involving Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao. In response, Samantha issued a clear statement, emphasizing that her divorce was a mutual and amicable decision with no political involvement. She urged the public to respect her privacy, stating that her divorce was a personal matter and asking people to avoid speculation. Samantha reiterated that her choice to keep details private did not mean there was room for misinterpretation, affirming there was no political conspiracy involved.

Currently, Samantha is preparing for her upcoming series, "Citadel: Honey-Bunny," co-starring Varun Dhawan. The action-thriller, which serves as a prequel to Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's "Citadel," will premiere on Amazon Prime on November 7.

