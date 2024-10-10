Did you know Mahesh Babu once rejected marrying Balakrishna's daughter Brahmani? Read on

Mahesh Babu was supposed to marry Balakrishna's daughter. Even though Balakrishna himself asked, Mahesh Babu said no. Let's see the reasons why.

Mahesh Babu is Mr. Perfect. Non-controversial. A good husband. There is no doubt that he is also a great father. After movies, family is his world. If he gets free time, he goes on vacation with his family. Otherwise, he is confined to the house.

Mahesh Babu

He is not seen much at private parties either. At home, Mahesh Babu becomes a little boy. He plays happily with Gautam and Sitara. Watching new movies and series, reading his favorite books are his favorite pastimes. He also follows social media. Above all, he is handsome. A hero with stardom. Tell me, what more qualities do you need to have him as a son-in-law? That's why hero Balakrishna thought of having a relationship with superstar Krishna. If that happened.. Mahesh Babu was supposed to marry Brahmani. Balakrishna wanted to have Mahesh Babu, who is growing as a star with consecutive hits, as his son-in-law. Balakrishna spoke to Mahesh about this. He asked, will you marry our eldest daughter Brahmani? Mahesh politely rejected Balakrishna's proposal.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu was already in love with heroine Namrata, so he said no to Brahmani. So Balakrishna married Brahmani to his nephew Lokesh. Nara Lokesh and Brahmani got married two years after Mahesh's marriage. However, no official information shows that Balakrishna tried to make Mahesh his son-in-law. Mahesh Babu fell in love during the shooting of the film Vamsi. He deeply loved the film's heroine Namrata Shirodkar. She also loved Mahesh, and the affair led to their marriage. Namrata and Mahesh were secretly in love for a long time. After traveling as lovers for a few years and understanding each other, they decided to get married. Their love story lasted for almost five years.

Mahesh Babu secretly married Namrata in 2005. Even though family members from both sides attended the wedding, the media was unaware of Mahesh's marriage. Mahesh Babu's wedding took place in a very simple manner among close friends. Mahesh Babu's marriage was big breaking news at that time. They have two children. The boy's name is Gautam and the girl's name is Sitara. Mahesh Babu is doing social service while taking care of his family. He is performing operations for children suffering from heart disease. He has adopted two villages and is providing basic facilities. Mahesh Babu seems to be a real hero.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is getting ready for SSMB 29. Directed by Rajamouli, this film is a pan-world project. It is reported that almost Rs. 800 crores have been allocated. Recently, writer Vijayendra Prasad gave an update on SSMB 29. Usually, we prepare the story in three to four weeks. It took 2 years to finalize the story for Mahesh Babu.

Vijayendra Prasad shared the key information that the shooting of SSMB 29 will start in January. SSMB 29 is a jungle action-adventure drama. Mahesh Babu's character will be that of an adventurer who travels the world. Mahesh Babu is already undergoing a makeover. He is seen with a full beard and long hair. Fans are interested in Mahesh's look in SSMB 29.

Latest Videos