Tarini is not just daughter-in-law, says actor Jayaram at pre-wedding event of Kalidas Jayaram [WATCH]

Kalidas Jayaram, actor and son of star couple Jayaram and Parvathy, is set to marry Tarini Kalingarayar, a model and visual communication graduate who was the third runner-up in the 2021 Miss Universe India competition. The couple, who have been in a long-term relationship, will tie the knot on December 8 at Guruvayur.

Actor Kalidas, a face familiar to Malayalis since childhood, is set to tie the knot. The elder son of star couple Jayaram and Parvathy, Kalidas first appeared before audiences as a child artist in films like Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal and Ente Veedu Appoontem. Now a leading actor in Malayalam as well as other languages, Kalidas is taking the next big step in his personal life.

Photos and videos from the pre-wedding celebrations of Kalidas Jayaram have taken social media by storm. The event saw an emotional Jayaram addressing the gathering.

"Today is one of the happiest days of my life. Kalidas' wedding is a dream come true for us. Over the years, while traveling for shoots, I've heard so much about the Kalingarayar family. It's a divine blessing that Tarini, from such a prestigious lineage, is becoming a part of our family. The wedding will take place on the 8th at Guruvayur. Tarini is not just our daughter-in-law; she is our daughter," Jayaram said, expressing his heartfelt emotions.

"I don't know what to say; my mind feels completely blank," said Kalidas Jayaram, sharing his emotions during the pre-wedding ceremony. "Usually, I manage to say something when I'm on stage, but right now, I feel unsettled and nervous. This is one of the most important and happiest moments of my life. I am about to start a new journey with Tarini. Our wedding is on the 8th at Guruvayur, and I seek everyone's blessings," he added, expressing his heartfelt feelings.

The wedding of actor Kalidas Jayaram is among the most awaited events for his fans. During the celebrations for Malavika Jayaram's wedding, the question that surfaced repeatedly was about Kalidas's own wedding plans. Interestingly, even before Malavika got engaged, Kalidas had already exchanged rings with Tarini Kalingarayar.

Kalidas got engaged to Tarini Kalingarayar, a model, in November last year. Tarini, 24, hails from the Nilgiris and was the third runner-up in the 2021 Miss Universe India pageant. She is also a graduate in Visual Communication. The couple has shared a strong and loving relationship for several years.

