Talents from North Karnataka should be given a chance across all fields, says actor Naveen Shankar

Actor Naveen Shankar emphasized the need for greater opportunities and support for North Karnataka talents to foster regional balance and growth. Speaking at the North Karnataka Achievers-2024 Awards, he highlighted economic disparities and advocated initiatives that celebrate and inspire local achievers.

Talents from North Karnataka should be given opportunities across all fields, especially with added support and recognition, actor Naveen Shankar urged. He stressed that promoting these talents will enable more achievers to rise from the region. Naveen shared his views at the North Karnataka Achievers-2024 Awards ceremony organized by Kannadaprabha-Suvarna News at the Athena Banquet Hall in Mumbai. Recognizing achievers from North Karnataka, he said, instils pride and serves as a model to inspire future generations.

"A balance must be created between North and South Karnataka," Naveen stated, underlining that the emotional connection between these regions should be reflected in real opportunities. He highlighted the need to enhance irrigation facilities in North Karnataka by utilizing water from rivers like the Krishna, aiming to stimulate job creation. “North Karnataka is rich in resources, and its youth are ready to contribute. We must harness this potential and move forward as a united force,” he added.



Naveen pointed out that, despite the presence of talent across fields like art, literature, sports, politics, and culture, economic disparities delay progress in North Karnataka. Many families face financial constraints, pushing young talents to prioritize work over pursuing their aspirations. "Addressing this economic imbalance is essential," he said, reminding the audience of North Karnataka’s prosperous past during the reign of the Chalukyas and the Vijayanagara dynasty. During that time, diamonds and sapphires were traded in abundance, symbolizing the region’s historical affluence. He observed that in both pre-independence and post-independence eras, North Karnataka individuals had opportunities across various sectors, including professional and industrial fields, but that this stability now requires restoration.



Speaking of his roots, Shankar shared, “I come from the small village of Chikka Adapur near Illakal in Bagalkot district. My passion for drama began at the Banashankari Jatre and during Ganesh festivals, where I would perform in front of Ganesha and watch Kannada movies, fueling my dreams.” However, he acknowledged the daunting financial challenges that often prevent North Karnataka artists from making it to Bengaluru, a city that seems "gigantic" to many.

He concluded by praising Kannada Prabha and Suvarna News for organizing the awards program to celebrate North Karnataka's achievers. "This initiative is a remarkable one. By recognizing our achievers, it inspires many and serves as a model program for the entire state," he said, advocating for more such efforts to uplift the people and talents of North Karnataka.

