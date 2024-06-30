'Tabiyat down hai...', Shraddha Kapoor sips 'kadha' as she heads out of Mumbai's T2 terminal [WATCH]

Shraddha Kapoor was recently sighted at the airport, gearing up for her upcoming role in the eagerly anticipated sequel, Stree 2

Despite feeling under the weather, Shraddha Kapoor had a working Sunday as she headed to Lucknow for an event. Early this morning, the actress was seen at the airport, where she briefly interacted with the paparazzi, revealing that she wasn’t feeling well by mentioning that her health was down.

Shraddha looked effortlessly glamorous in a casual orange sports tee, paired with blue denim jeans and sneakers. To protect herself and others, she wore a mask and waved at the photographers. She wore transparent glasses and was seen carrying a grey handbag.

Once seated, Shraddha took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie, stating that although she wasn't feeling well, she was determined to go to Lucknow.

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor made headlines by confirming her relationship with Rahul Mody. She addressed the dating rumors by posting a picture with Rahul on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, Shraddha is seen smiling while Rahul strikes a playful pose. She captioned the image, expressing her humor and affection, tagging Rahul in the post.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's alleged ex-girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia calls him 'Legend' as India wins T20 World Cup 2024

A source previously informed Hindustan Times that Shraddha and Rahul might make their relationship official soon. The source mentioned, "They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn’t mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight."

Shraddha and Rahul sparked dating rumors a few months ago and were seen together on several occasions, including at a wedding this summer. Shraddha further fueled the rumors by sharing photos from what appeared to be a vacation they took together.

Latest Videos