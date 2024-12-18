Swara Bhasker LASHES out at Flame University for alleged cruelty towards dogs; Read on

Swara Bhasker recently criticized Pune's FLAME University for alleged cruelty toward campus dogs. Students and alumni accused the administration of mistreating animals, including beating and relocating them

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has criticized Pune's FLAME University for alleged acts of cruelty toward dogs on campus. Reports surfaced on Tuesday, December 17, where students and alumni accused the administration of mistreating animals and claimed that an assistant professor faced harassment for feeding the campus dogs.

On Wednesday, Swara took to her official X account to express her disapproval. She alleged that FLAME University was prioritizing animal cruelty and sarcastically remarked on its association with Jain values. She also stated that the administration seemed to support the mistreatment of campus dogs. In her post, she called out the university’s actions, tagging them as shameful.

In a series of media reports, it was revealed that in November 2024, the university issued a legal notice to an assistant professor and allegedly confiscated animal feed from her office during a ‘raid.’ The professor’s lawyer described this action as harassment. Students further alleged that dogs on campus had been beaten, forcibly relocated, and terrorized by security staff on the orders of the administration. A prior incident last year reportedly involved a dog being assaulted, leading to a formal complaint.

However, FLAME University denied the accusations of animal harassment. In a statement to The Indian Express, a university spokesperson claimed the institution respects all forms of life and refuted the allegations as baseless. They emphasized the university's commitment to inclusivity and campus harmony, asserting that the claims were inconsistent with their core values.

