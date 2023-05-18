Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court asks 'The Kerala Story' producer to put disclaimer by 5 pm on May 20

    Before deciding on petitions challenging the grant of certification, the SC says it would first like to watch the film "The Kerala Story."

    First Published May 18, 2023, 5:46 PM IST

    The Kerala Story's producer has been ordered by the Supreme Court to include a disclaimer on the alleged conversion of 32,000 women to Islam by 5 pm on May 20. Before deciding on petitions contesting the grant of certification, the SC says it would like to watch the film "The Kerala Story," according to reports from PTI. PTI SC will hear arguments against the CBFC certification of "The Kerala Story" in the second week of July, reports PTI.

    A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala stayed the ban order of West Bengal and also directed the State of Tamil Nadu to provide security to theatres. "West Bengal by an order dated May 8 issued an order under Section 6(1) read with section 4 of West Bengal Cinemas Regulation Act prohibiting exhibition of the film in entire West Bengal. Prima facie we are of the view that the prohibition by West Bengal is not tenable on the basis of material before. Thus the order banning the film is stayed," the Court ordered.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    

    Notably, the Court instructed the filmmakers to ensure that by 5 pm on May 20, the movie explicitly states that it is a fictionalised account of events and that there is no evidence to support the claim that 32,000 women converted to Islam. According to the Court, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certification challenge would be listed following the summer break since the Court would need to first watch the film for that.

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 5:46 PM IST
