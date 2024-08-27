Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stree 2 box office Day 12: Rajkummar, Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy all set to beat KGF 2 Hindi collections

    Stree 2 box office collection Day 12: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy benefited from a partial vacation on Monday, August 26. 

    Stree 2 box office Day 12: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy all set to beat KGF 2 Hindi collections RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 12:17 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

    Stree 2, a horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik, has established itself as a box office powerhouse. On its second Monday, which was a holiday in several parts of the nation, the film made double digits, pushing its total profits beyond Rs 400 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, grossed Rs 17 crore (early estimates) on Monday. The Janmashtami festival contributed to the film's success at the box office, bringing its nett domestic collection to around Rs 419 crore.

    This puts the picture a little more than Rs 16 crore behind Yash's KGF Chapter 2, which made Rs 434.70 crore. Based on the current box office performance of Stree 2, the film will shortly become the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film and is anticipated to reach the coveted Rs 500 crore club by its third weekend.

    According to cinema trade expert Taran Adarsh, Stree 2 had the highest second-weekend revenues, collecting Rs 93.85 crore. He also noted, "Urban centres are performing exceptionally well, but it's the mass pockets that are truly in a league of their own... In fact, the Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets are witnessing this level of HYSTERIA after a long time (sic)."

    Here is a list of films with the highest second-weekend revenues at the box office (source: Taran Adarsh): 
    Stree 2: Rs 93.85 cr
    Gadar 2: Rs 90.47 cr
    Animal: Rs 87.56 cr
    Jawan: Rs 82.46 cr
    Baahubali 2 Hindi: Rs 80.75 cr
    Dangal: Rs 73.70 cr
    The Kashmir Files: Rs 70.15 cr
    Pathaan: Rs 63.50 cr
    Sanju: Rs 62.97 cr
    Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 56.10 cr
    The Kerala Story: Rs 55.60 cr
    KGF 2 Hindi: Rs 52.49 cr

    Stree 2, which also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi, will have another week of no competition since no major films will be released on Friday, August 30. Even in September, with no major film releases, it has a potential to dominate ticket sales.

    The sole theatrical releases in September were Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, Siddhant Chaturvedi's Yudhra, and Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranjith to seek anticipatory bail after police register FIR over Sreelekha Mitra's sexual assault allegations dmn

    Ranjith to seek anticipatory bail after police register FIR over Sreelekha Mitra's sexual assault allegations

    "Truth will prevail": Minu Muneer to take legal action against Mukesh, Jayasurya, others for sexual misconduct dmn

    "Truth will prevail": Minu Muneer to take legal action against Mukesh, Jayasurya, others for sexual misconduct

    SHOCKING Urfi Javed has not had SEX in three years? Know reason here ATG

    SHOCKING! Urfi Javed has not had SEX in three years? Know reason here

    Nani on Hema Committee report: 'I am very scared of scrolling through my phone', says Telugu actor RBA

    Nani on Hema Committee report: 'I am very scared of scrolling through my phone', says Telugu actor

    I knew everything about my team....', Aamir Khan REGRETS being absent from Junaid, Ira, Azad's lives [WATCH] ATG

    'I knew everything about my team....', Aamir Khan REGRETS being absent from Junaid, Ira, Azad's lives [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Congress Alok Sharma in soup for 'rapist Marathi community' remark; Shiv Sena files case, writes to Rahul Gandhi

    Congress' Alok Sharma in soup for 'rapist Marathi community' remark; Shiv Sena files case, writes to Rahul

    Kerala: Walayar victims' mother condemns government's decision to grant IPS status to SP M J Sojan anr

    Kerala: Walayar victims' mother condemns government's decision to grant IPS status to SP M J Sojan

    Mukesh Ambani slips to 12th spot in world richest people in 2024 list know who overtaken him RBA

    Mukesh Ambani slips to 12th place on 2024 world's richest list; find out who overtook him

    Apple iPhone 16 series to launch in September: 7 cool things you can expect gcw

    iPhone 16 series to launch in September: 7 cool things you can expect

    Ranjith to seek anticipatory bail after police register FIR over Sreelekha Mitra's sexual assault allegations dmn

    Ranjith to seek anticipatory bail after police register FIR over Sreelekha Mitra's sexual assault allegations

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon