Stree 2 box office Day 12: Rajkummar, Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy all set to beat KGF 2 Hindi collections

Stree 2, a horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik, has established itself as a box office powerhouse. On its second Monday, which was a holiday in several parts of the nation, the film made double digits, pushing its total profits beyond Rs 400 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, grossed Rs 17 crore (early estimates) on Monday. The Janmashtami festival contributed to the film's success at the box office, bringing its nett domestic collection to around Rs 419 crore.

This puts the picture a little more than Rs 16 crore behind Yash's KGF Chapter 2, which made Rs 434.70 crore. Based on the current box office performance of Stree 2, the film will shortly become the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film and is anticipated to reach the coveted Rs 500 crore club by its third weekend.

According to cinema trade expert Taran Adarsh, Stree 2 had the highest second-weekend revenues, collecting Rs 93.85 crore. He also noted, "Urban centres are performing exceptionally well, but it's the mass pockets that are truly in a league of their own... In fact, the Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets are witnessing this level of HYSTERIA after a long time (sic)."

#Stree2 remains UNSTOPPABLE, capitalising on the partial holiday boost [#Janmashtami]... With no major release/s on the horizon, the path ahead looks clear for the film to march towards the ₹ 500 cr mark.



The lack of significant competition is likely to solidify its dominance… pic.twitter.com/XwKmlN4VM0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2024

Here is a list of films with the highest second-weekend revenues at the box office (source: Taran Adarsh):

Stree 2: Rs 93.85 cr

Gadar 2: Rs 90.47 cr

Animal: Rs 87.56 cr

Jawan: Rs 82.46 cr

Baahubali 2 Hindi: Rs 80.75 cr

Dangal: Rs 73.70 cr

The Kashmir Files: Rs 70.15 cr

Pathaan: Rs 63.50 cr

Sanju: Rs 62.97 cr

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 56.10 cr

The Kerala Story: Rs 55.60 cr

KGF 2 Hindi: Rs 52.49 cr

Stree 2, which also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi, will have another week of no competition since no major films will be released on Friday, August 30. Even in September, with no major film releases, it has a potential to dominate ticket sales.

The sole theatrical releases in September were Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, Siddhant Chaturvedi's Yudhra, and Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders.

