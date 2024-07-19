Jisshu U Sengupta, Nilanjanaa having marital stife? Actor's wife removes 'Senguptaa' surname from Instagram

The actor and Nilanjanaa married in 2004 when Jisshu was a well-known television star, and Nilanjanaa was more frequently seen acting. They have two daughters, Sara and Zara

In 2004, Jisshu U Sengupta, a celebrated television actor, married Nilanjanaa, who was then a frequent face on screen. The couple is blessed with two daughters, Sara and Zara. Nilanjanaa Sengupta was recently hospitalized due to dehydration but has since resumed her production work. At the same time, Jisshu is busy filming 'Khadaan' with co-stars Dev and Barkha Bisht. However, there are growing rumors of marital issues.

Marital Strife

It is speculated that Nilanjanaa's hospitalization may have been due to a nervous breakdown linked to marital strife. Reports suggest that Jisshu's close rapport with a colleague has been a sore point. His extensive time spent in Mumbai for national projects has further fueled rumors of an extramarital affair.

Nilanjanaa's social media activity

Nilanjanaa's social media activity has also raised eyebrows. She has changed her profile name, dropping 'Senguptaa.' Following the recent loss of her mother, actress Anjana Bhowmick, Nilanjanaa shared an emotional post: 'This year has been relentless. One loss after another. One hurdle after another. One battle after another. Yet… The Universal forces conspired to… Show me the true colours of life. Show me how broken can be beautiful. Show me that I am loved & protected. My heartbeats & my pillars of strength… Sara, Zara & Chandana. I love you. Thank you to each one of you who called, messaged, and reached out to check on me. Right now I need time. As I reassess, recalibrate, and restart. Till then. Keep me in your prayers.'

Jisshu has not responded to these speculations as he remains occupied with his shooting schedule. Despite the rumors, both Jisshu and Nilanjanaa continue to focus on their professional commitments.

