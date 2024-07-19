Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jisshu U Sengupta, Nilanjanaa having marital stife? Actor's wife removes 'Senguptaa' surname from Instagram

    The actor and Nilanjanaa married in 2004 when Jisshu was a well-known television star, and Nilanjanaa was more frequently seen acting. They have two daughters, Sara and Zara

    Jisshu U Sengupta, Nilanjanaa having marital stife? Actor's wife removes 'Senguptaa' surname from Instagram ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 19, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

    In 2004, Jisshu U Sengupta, a celebrated television actor, married Nilanjanaa, who was then a frequent face on screen. The couple is blessed with two daughters, Sara and Zara. Nilanjanaa Sengupta was recently hospitalized due to dehydration but has since resumed her production work. At the same time, Jisshu is busy filming 'Khadaan' with co-stars Dev and Barkha Bisht. However, there are growing rumors of marital issues.

    ALSO READ: 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Ram Charan to be awarded for his contributions to Indian cinema

    Marital Strife

    It is speculated that Nilanjanaa's hospitalization may have been due to a nervous breakdown linked to marital strife. Reports suggest that Jisshu's close rapport with a colleague has been a sore point. His extensive time spent in Mumbai for national projects has further fueled rumors of an extramarital affair.

    Nilanjanaa's social media activity

    Nilanjanaa's social media activity has also raised eyebrows. She has changed her profile name, dropping 'Senguptaa.' Following the recent loss of her mother, actress Anjana Bhowmick, Nilanjanaa shared an emotional post: 'This year has been relentless. One loss after another. One hurdle after another. One battle after another. Yet… The Universal forces conspired to… Show me the true colours of life. Show me how broken can be beautiful. Show me that I am loved & protected. My heartbeats & my pillars of strength… Sara, Zara & Chandana. I love you. Thank you to each one of you who called, messaged, and reached out to check on me. Right now I need time. As I reassess, recalibrate, and restart. Till then. Keep me in your prayers.'

    Jisshu has not responded to these speculations as he remains occupied with his shooting schedule. Despite the rumors, both Jisshu and Nilanjanaa continue to focus on their professional commitments.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2024, 4:56 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tseries owner Bhushan Kumar's cousin Tishaa Kumar passes away aged 20 Read on ATG

    T-series owner Bhushan Kumar's cousin Tishaa Kumar passes away aged 20; Read on

    15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Ram Charan to be awarded for his contributions to Indian cinema RKK

    15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Ram Charan to be awarded for his contributions to Indian cinema

    Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic divorce: A look at women's legal entitlements in husband's property, alimony RKK

    Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic divorce: A look at women's legal entitlements in husband's property, alimony

    Aadujeevitham on Netflix: 7 reasons to watch Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life on OTT RBA

    Aadujeevitham on Netflix: 7 reasons to watch Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life on OTT

    Janhvi Kapoor health update: Father Boney Kapoor says, 'Will stay in hospital for 2 more days' RKK

    Janhvi Kapoor health update: Father Boney Kapoor says, 'Will stay in hospital for 2 more days'

    Recent Stories

    So near yet so far! Revisiting India's tryst with 4th-place heartbreaks at Olympics ahead of Paris Games 2024 snt

    So near yet so far! Revisiting India's tryst with 4th-place heartbreaks at Olympics ahead of Paris Games 2024

    Mutual funds investment: 6 easy ways to improve its performance gcw

    Mutual funds investment: 6 easy ways to improve its performance

    Nexon to Venue: A look at 5 top SUVs and their fuel efficiency gcw

    Nexon to Venue: A look at 5 top SUVs and their fuel efficiency

    Joe Biden 'almost kisses' woman after mistaking her for wife Jill, video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Joe Biden 'almost kisses' woman after mistaking her for wife Jill, video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Amazon Prime Day sale to start from July 20: Check out THESE smartphone deals from Xiaomi, OnePlus and more gcw

    Amazon Prime Day sale to start from July 20: Check out THESE smartphone deals from Xiaomi, OnePlus and more

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon