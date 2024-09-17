Stardom: Aryan Khan roped in Salman Khan for cameo; Superstar to share screen with Shah Rukh Khan? Know HERE

Aryan Khan's directorial debut Stardom has caught major attention, with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and more making special cameos. The series, written and directed by Aryan, offers a fictionalized take on Bollywood and has already wrapped filming several exciting appearances

Aryan Khan’s debut as a director, titled Stardom, has been generating significant buzz. The series, which is rumored to star Kill fame Lakshya, is said to be a fictionalized take on the Hindi film industry. The project promises to be a star-studded affair, featuring cameos from big names such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, and Badshah in each episode. Mona Singh is also reported to play a key role in Aryan’s first web series. Recent reports have provided more updates on this much-anticipated show.

News18 has revealed that apart from Shah Rukh Khan, another major Bollywood superstar will be part of Stardom. According to a source, Salman Khan has been brought on board for a cameo in one of the episodes and has already completed filming his part. The source further indicated that while Shah Rukh and Salman are unlikely to share screen space in the series, fans of both actors are bound to be excited by their involvement in Aryan’s debut project.

The two superstars have shared a long history, having first worked together in Rakesh Roshan’s 1995 film Karan Arjun, where they portrayed siblings. Over the years, they have collaborated on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. After a period of estrangement, they reunited when Shah Rukh made a special appearance in Salman’s film Tubelight. Salman later joined Shah Rukh for the song "Issaqbaazi" in Zero. More recently, the duo was seen together in Pathaan and Tiger 3, with rumors circulating about a potential collaboration for the film Tiger Vs Pathaan.

The source added that Salman was quick to accept Aryan’s offer for a cameo in Stardom. Salman shares a close bond with Shah Rukh and his family, so he reportedly didn’t hesitate to give his nod. Their friendship was on full display last year at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, where Salman posed with Shah Rukh’s family, including Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, and Aryan, and the photos quickly went viral.

It was also reported earlier that Shah Rukh Khan visited the set on the first day of shooting. A large portion of the six-episode series was filmed at Dharma Productions, a studio frequently visited by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan during filming. Aryan Khan has not only directed Stardom but has also written and served as the showrunner. Last year, he directed his father, Shah Rukh, in a commercial for the luxury streetwear brand D’Yavol X, where they also appeared on screen together.

In a previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Aryan spoke about collaborating with his father on the commercial. He mentioned that working with Shah Rukh was never challenging, as his father’s experience and dedication made things easier for the entire crew. Aryan added that Shah Rukh’s presence created a comfortable atmosphere on set, and his respect for everyone around him was immense. He also said that he made sure to observe closely to learn as much as possible from his father’s expertise.

