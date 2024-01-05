Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Srimad Ramayana takes over KBC 15 prime time slot; Here's some details about cast list

    Sony's "Shrimad Ramayan" replaces KBC 15, featuring Sujay Reu as Lord Ram, Prachi Bansal as Sita, Basant Bhatt as Laxman, and Nirbhay Wadhwa as Ravan. The cast, with diverse epic portrayals, adds authenticity to the retelling of the timeless saga, capturing the nation's attention ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration

    Srimad Ramayana takes over KBC 15 prime time slot; Here's some details about cast list ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

    Sony Entertainment Television has introduced "Shrimad Ramayan," replacing the iconic Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 in the primetime slot. Set to air on weekdays at 9 pm, the show has quickly garnered attention, especially with the upcoming inauguration of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.

    Let's delve into the talented cast set to portray the central characters in this rendition of the timeless tale:

    1. Lord Ram - Sujay Reu: With an impressive track record in popular shows like Alaxmi: Hamari Super Bahu, Ram Milaayi Jodi, and Shashtri Sisters, Sujay Reu steps into the divine role of Lord Ram. Having previously played Bharat in a TV adaptation of Ramayan, Sujay expresses his excitement, stating, "This promo beautifully captures the profound love and mutual reverence that define the relationship between Sita and Ram, adding a new depth of emotion to the retelling of this ageless narrative."

    2. Sita - Prachi Bansal: Portraying the central role of Sita is Prachi Bansal, who views this opportunity as a manifestation of destiny. In her statement, Prachi shares, "I feel like I have manifested this role for myself, and this is a part that only a few actors are fortunate enough to play in their lifetime." She acknowledges the challenge of bringing the well-known story to life while portraying the enduring love, steadfast loyalty, and unwavering faith that Ram and Sita are revered for.

    3. Laxman - Basant Bhatt: Assuming the role of Laxman, the younger brother of Lord Ram, is TV actor Basant Bhatt. No stranger to portraying significant characters in shows based on Hindi epics, Basant has previously appeared in Suryaputra Karn, Vighnaharta Ganesha, RadhaKrishn, and Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki.

    4. Ravan - Nirbhay Wadhwa: Renowned for his portrayal of Lord Hanuman in previous shows like Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman and Karmaphal Daata Shani, Nirbhay Wadhwa now takes on the formidable character of Ravan in Shrimad Ramayan.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 update: Mannara Chopra's intense hatred for Munawar Faruqui takes center stage; Read on

    As the nation eagerly awaits the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, "Shrimad Ramayan" promises to captivate audiences with its retelling of the ageless saga, portraying the divine connection between Lord Ram and his devotees. The diverse experiences of the cast in depicting characters from epics add an extra layer of authenticity to this much-anticipated show.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar threatens Jacqueline Fernandez to expose their personal videos, photos RBA

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar threatens Jacqueline Fernandez to expose their personal videos, photos

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Mannara Chopra's intense hatred for Munawar Faruqui takes center stage; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Mannara Chopra's intense hatred for Munawar Faruqui takes center stage; Read on

    Video: Tamil actor Suriya gets emotional at Vijayakanth's memorial event- WATCH rkn

    Video: Tamil actor Suriya gets emotional at Vijayakanth's memorial event- WATCH

    Rajkumar Hirani to make OTT debut with '12th Fail' actor Vikrant Massey? Here's what the director shared ATG

    Rajkumar Hirani to make OTT debut with '12th Fail' actor Vikrant Massey? Here's what the director shared

    Is Ileana D'cruz married to Micheal Dolan? Here's what actress said when asked about her marital status ATG

    Is Ileana D'cruz married to Micheal Dolan? Here's what actress said when asked about her marital status

    Recent Stories

    Parliament security breach: 5 of 6 accused agree for polygraph examination AJR

    Parliament security breach: 5 of 6 accused agree for polygraph examination

    Visvesvaraya Museum in Bengaluru gets bomb threat, probe underway

    BREAKING: Visvesvaraya Museum in Bengaluru gets bomb threat, probe underway

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar threatens Jacqueline Fernandez to expose their personal videos, photos RBA

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar threatens Jacqueline Fernandez to expose their personal videos, photos

    Muslims will run America in 30 years & US will have Sharia Law, says entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David (WATCH) snt

    Muslims will run America in 30 years & US will have Sharia Law, says entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David (WATCH)

    9 out of 10 passengers believe airlines have compromised on comfort: Survey

    9 out of 10 passengers believe airlines have compromised on comfort: Survey

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon