Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna slams Kapil Sharma's show, reveals why he refuses to appear

 Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna slams Kapil Sharma's show for its inappropriate humor, sharing why he refuses to appear, citing disrespectful comments and vulgar content that don't align with his values.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 11:39 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, widely known for his iconic role as Shaktimaan and for his appearances in popular TV shows like Mahabharat and Chandrakanta, recently explained why he would never appear on Kapil Sharma's comedy show. His comments have once again stirred controversy.
 

In a recent interview on a podcast with Siddharth Kannan, Khanna referred to The Kapil Sharma Show as "obscene." He recalled an unpleasant experience at an award function, where he was seated next to Kapil Sharma. Despite sitting there for ten minutes, Kapil did not greet him, leaving Khanna upset.

 

Khanna also discussed a conversation with fellow actor Gufi Paintal, where they discussed the possibility of the Mahabharat cast being invited to Kapil Sharma's show. He expressed that he would have rejected the offer, citing the show’s focus on inappropriate humor and vulgar jokes. He made it clear that such content did not align with his values.
 

The actor then reflected on a specific incident during the Ramayana cast's appearance on the show. A remark about Arun Govil, who portrayed Lord Ram, left Khanna fuming. The comment, referring to Ram wearing VIP brand underwear, was met with laughter from the audience, which Khanna found disrespectful and inappropriate.


 

Mukesh Khanna, known for his strong opinions, believes that humor should not rely on double-meaning dialogues or crude jokes. He expressed that while such content might amuse some, it’s not something he would be a part of. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma has yet to respond to these remarks.

