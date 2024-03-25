Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Social media star Sonu Srinivas Gowda sent to 14 days judicial custody in illegal adoption case

    Popular social media personality Sonu Srinivas Gowda has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by the Bangalore Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court due to accusations of illegal adoption. Authorities claim she manipulated the adoption process for personal gain. Gowda maintains innocence, stating she followed proper procedures. The investigation is ongoing.

    Social media star Sonu Srinivas Gowda sent to 14 days judicial custody in illegal adoption case vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 3:07 PM IST

    Popular social media personality Sonu Srinivas Gowda has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by the Bengaluru Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court. This development comes in the wake of accusations levelled against her regarding an illegal adoption, resulting in a joint operation conducted by officials from the Child Protection Office and the police.

    After the arrest, she found herself amid controversy after facing severe backlash on social media following the adoption of a child. Allegations surfaced suggesting that she had deprived children of their rights and manipulated the adoption process for personal gain.

    Social Media star Sonu Srinivas Gowda arrested on charges of illegal adoption of child

    According to reports, Sonu Srinivas Gowda claimed to have adopted an 8-year-old child from North Karnataka. However, authorities allege that she intended to garner sympathy and elevate her celebrity status through deceptive means. The Byadarahalli police acted swiftly upon receiving a complaint from child protection officials, leading to Sonu's arrest. She was taken into custody on Friday, with the police and officials from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) initiating interrogation procedures to delve into the details of the adoption process.

    Bengaluru SHOCKER: Food delivery boy sexually harasses techie after claiming urgent need to use toilet

    Expressing bewilderment over the accusations, Sonu Srinivas Gowda defended her actions, asserting that she had followed proper procedures during the adoption process. She stated that it had been 15 days since she brought the child home and maintained her innocence amidst the ongoing investigation.

    Sonu had announced the adoption of a child through Social Media, outlining a timeline of three months for the completion of the adoption process. Additionally, she shared a recording of a phone call purportedly with the child's biological parents.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 3:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hum Na Kuch Galat Kehte Hain': Elvish Yadav posts vlog on YouTube, calls it 'bad phase' after bail in snake venom case RBA

    'Hum Na Kuch Galat Kehte Hain': Elvish Yadav posts vlog on YouTube, calls it 'bad phase' after bail

    Holi 2024: 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's latest video is hilarious-WATCH RBA

    Holi 2024: 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's latest video is hilarious-WATCH

    Arun Govil talks about contesting in Lok Sabha Elections from Meerut for BJP- here's what he said RBA

    Arun Govil talks about contesting in Lok Sabha Elections from Meerut for BJP- here's what he said

    Kangana Ranaut's 2021 tweet resurfaces, claiming that she would never contest elections from Himachal Pradesh RBA

    Kangana Ranaut's 2021 tweet resurfaces, claiming that she would never contest elections from Himachal Pradesh

    Aadujeevitham: Pre-booking of Prithviraj starrer crosses Rs 1.25 in Kerala rkn

    Aadujeevitham: Pre-booking of Prithviraj starrer crosses Rs 1.25 in Kerala

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: After a long wait, 92 tribal families in Attappadi receive electricity connections anr

    Kerala: After a long wait, 92 tribal families in Attappadi receive electricity connections

    Football Premier League announces Ashley Cole's induction into 'Hall of Fame' for 2024 osf

    Premier League announces Ashley Cole's induction into 'Hall of Fame' for 2024

    Prioritize dialogue over stubbornness Former Maldives President advises Muizzu amid debt relief appeal AJR

    'Prioritize dialogue over stubbornness': Former Maldives President advises Muizzu amid debt relief appeal

    Holi 2024: Know how to keep your eyes safe while playing Holi RBA

    Holi 2024: Know how to keep your eyes safe while playing Holi

    Why tomato is used for tan removal? rkn

    Why tomato is used for tan removal?

    Recent Videos

    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon