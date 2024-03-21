Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru SHOCKER: Food delivery boy sexually harasses techie after claiming urgent need to use toilet

    A 30-year-old software engineer in AECS Layout, Bengaluru, recounted a distressing encounter with a food delivery boy on March 17. After receiving her order, he made unwanted advances, prompting her to defend herself with a frying pan. The police intervened, and residents now prohibit delivery personnel from entering the building.

    Bengaluru SHOCKER: Food delivery boy sexually harasses techie after claiming urgent need to use toilet vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

    A 30-year-old software engineer residing in AECS Layout near Brookefield, Bengaluru, recounted a distressing encounter with a food delivery boy on March 17. Identified as Anita (name changed), she alleged that after ordering food from a popular online app, she faced sexual harassment within the confines of her own home.

    Narrating the ordeal, Anita revealed that the unsettling incident unfolded shortly after receiving her order of dosa from a nearby restaurant at around 6:45 PM. Initially, she extended a courtesy to the delivery boy by offering him a glass of water, after which he left. However, minutes later, he returned, requesting to use her washroom, claiming it was urgent. Despite her reservations, Anita directed him to the washroom, according to a report on TOI.

    Bengaluru shocker! Woman alleges man groped her near house, recounts harrowing experience

    Upon exiting the washroom, the situation escalated as the delivery boy insisted on staying longer, asking for water once again. Anita, feeling increasingly uncomfortable, asked him to wait near the door while she fetched the water from the kitchen. Shockingly, the boy followed her into the kitchen and made unwanted advances, grabbing her hand. Reacting swiftly, Anita defended herself by striking him with a frying pan, making him run away.

    The attacker, described as a young man in his 20s with a beard, had his face mask pulled down to his chin, making identification challenging. Anita, shaken by the incident, promptly contacted the police helpline (112), leading to the intervention of a Hoysala team from the Whitefield police station. They advised her to file a complaint with the HAL police.

    Bengaluru woman complains to police over 'open-window romance' in neighbor's building

    Expressing her distress, Anita recalled the language barrier during the encounter, stating that the delivery boy spoke broken Hindi and English, leaving her unsure of his intentions. Subsequently, the residents of the building where Anita resides unanimously decided to prohibit delivery personnel from entering the premises, opting to collect deliveries from the gates instead.

    Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the building to identify the suspect, identified as Akash B. However, Anita expressed dissatisfaction with the response from the online aggregator, alleging delays and reluctance to provide necessary details to aid the investigation.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: BWSSB to supply treated water to Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium amid water crisis vkp

    IPL 2024: BWSSB to supply treated water to Chinnaswamy stadium amid water crisis

    Karnataka govt grants six-month extension for installing GPS on public vehicles vkp

    Karnataka govt grants six-month extension for installing GPS on public vehicles

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Karnataka former CM DV Sadananda Gowda's move still a mystery vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka former CM DV Sadananda Gowda’s move still a mystery

    Bengaluru shocker: Husband throws acid on wife allegedly over marital dispute; check details vkp

    Bengaluru shocker: Husband throws acid on wife allegedly over marital dispute; check details

    Bengaluru water crisis: 'Conserve water, refrain from pool dances' BWSSB urges residents ahead of Holi vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: 'Conserve water, refrain from pool dances' BWSSB urges residents ahead of Holi

    Recent Stories

    Nivin Pauly starrer 'Malayalee from India' to release on THIS date rkn

    Nivin Pauly starrer 'Malayalee from India' to release on THIS date

    'Looks like a crow...' Kalamandalam Sathyabhama's casteist slur against male Mohiniattam dancer sparks outrage anr

    'Looks like a crow...' Kalamandalam Sathyabhama's casteist slur against male Mohiniattam dancer sparks outrage

    Kung Fu Panda 4': Is Po retiring as Dragon Warrior? Who will be NEXT leader of the spiritual realm RBA

    'Kung Fu Panda 4': Is Po retiring as Dragon Warrior? Who will be NEXT leader of the spiritual realm

    football Ex-Brazil and Man City star Robinho told to serve nine-year jail term over gang rape of woman in Italy snt

    Ex-Brazil and Man City star Robinho told to serve nine-year jail term over gang rape of woman in Italy

    Italy PM Girogia Meloni seeks 100,000 euros over deepfake pornographic videos snt

    Italy PM Girogia Meloni seeks 100,000 euros over deepfake pornographic videos

    Recent Videos

    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon