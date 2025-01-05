Sky Force trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya starrer to release on THIS date; Read on

Jio Studios and Maddock Films present Sky Force, a gripping tale of one of India’s first and deadliest air strikes on Pakistan. Starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, this action-packed film blends patriotic emotions, aerial combat, and untold heroism, releasing on January 24, 2025

Jio Studios and Maddock Films have revealed the much-anticipated trailer of Sky Force, offering a captivating glimpse into one of India’s first and deadliest air strikes on Pakistan. The trailer promises intense action, patriotic fervor, and an engaging narrative.

Featuring the versatile Akshay Kumar and introducing newcomer Veer Pahariya, the trailer presents an adrenaline-pumping journey into one of India's most daring and lesser-known military operations. With heart-stopping aerial combat scenes and emotionally charged moments, it sets the stage for an exceptional cinematic experience.

ALSO READ: Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Chris Martin and group asked to follow THIS protocol; Read on

Dinesh Vijan, Founder and Producer at Maddock Films, emphasized the unwavering commitment of the nation’s soldiers to never leave their comrades behind, describing it as a testament to their bravery and selflessness. He expressed that Sky Force is a tribute to this commitment and an untold chapter of India’s history that needed to be shared. Vijan added that Maddock Films aims to create narratives that not only entertain but resonate deeply with audiences. He noted that with Akshay Kumar leading the project and Veer Pahariya making his debut, the film is poised to leave a lasting impact on viewers. He reflected on the timeless nature of certain missions, saying Sky Force would be remembered for a lifetime.

Jyoti Deshpande, President – Media & Content Business, RIL and Producer of the film, highlighted that Sky Force serves as a tribute to the valor, patriotism, and resilience of India’s armed forces. She noted that the story sheds light on an important chapter of India’s history, paying homage to the sacrifices of unsung heroes. Deshpande also shared that Jio Studios takes immense pride in producing purposeful stories, adding that the film will inspire and instill pride in every Indian. Timed with India’s Republic Day week, Sky Force is described as a comprehensive package combining thrilling air combat, drama, emotion, and unforgettable melodies that will leave a lasting impression. Alongside Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, the film features Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in significant roles.

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, Sky Force honors India’s unsung heroes, celebrating their courage, sacrifice, and camaraderie. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik, the film is scheduled to release on January 24, 2025, perfectly aligning with Republic Day week to provide an inspiring and patriotic start to the year.

Latest Videos