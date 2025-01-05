Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Chris Martin and group asked to follow THIS protocol; Read on

Coldplay's upcoming concerts in Ahmedabad have sparked attention, not just for their popularity but also for a notice issued to the band and organizers. They’ve been directed to avoid involving children on stage, ensure noise control below 120 decibels, and mandate hearing protection for kids. Non-compliance may lead to strict action from local authorities

Days before Coldplay's much-anticipated concert in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, a notice was issued to the band's lead singer, Chris Martin, and the event organizers. The directive emphasized avoiding the inclusion of children in any capacity on stage. Additionally, the organizers were instructed to ensure that no children enter the venue without earplugs or appropriate hearing protection, as reported by a leading news portal.

The notice also mandated adherence to noise control protocols, specifically restricting sound levels to a maximum of 120 decibels. It explicitly warned that non-compliance with these directives would invite strict action from the District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad.

The notice followed a complaint lodged by Pandit Rao Dharnevar, an Assistant Professor of Sociology in Chandigarh. Dharnevar raised concerns about the potential physical and mental health hazards posed to children by loud sound levels at such events.

Coldplay is scheduled to perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26, 2025, as part of their "Music of the Spheres" world tour. Initially planned as a single-show event in the city, a second concert was added due to overwhelming demand.

In November 2024, BookMyShow announced the additional Ahmedabad show. They informed fans that the waiting room for tickets would open at 12:45 PM IST, with ticket sales beginning at 1 PM IST. The platform noted that early access to the waiting room would not guarantee priority access, and an automated queue randomization system would assign each user a position in the queue. Furthermore, users could book a maximum of four tickets across all Ahmedabad shows.

Apart from the Ahmedabad concerts, Coldplay is set to perform at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 20, 2025.

