Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Chris Martin and group asked to follow THIS protocol; Read on

Coldplay's upcoming concerts in Ahmedabad have sparked attention, not just for their popularity but also for a notice issued to the band and organizers. They’ve been directed to avoid involving children on stage, ensure noise control below 120 decibels, and mandate hearing protection for kids. Non-compliance may lead to strict action from local authorities

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Chris Martin and group asked to follow THIS protocol; Read on ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 5, 2025, 1:21 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 5, 2025, 1:21 PM IST

Days before Coldplay's much-anticipated concert in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, a notice was issued to the band's lead singer, Chris Martin, and the event organizers. The directive emphasized avoiding the inclusion of children in any capacity on stage. Additionally, the organizers were instructed to ensure that no children enter the venue without earplugs or appropriate hearing protection, as reported by a leading news portal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

The notice also mandated adherence to noise control protocols, specifically restricting sound levels to a maximum of 120 decibels. It explicitly warned that non-compliance with these directives would invite strict action from the District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon wanted to MARRY Govinda? Here's what his wife Sunita Ahuja REVEALED

The notice followed a complaint lodged by Pandit Rao Dharnevar, an Assistant Professor of Sociology in Chandigarh. Dharnevar raised concerns about the potential physical and mental health hazards posed to children by loud sound levels at such events.

Coldplay is scheduled to perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26, 2025, as part of their "Music of the Spheres" world tour. Initially planned as a single-show event in the city, a second concert was added due to overwhelming demand.

In November 2024, BookMyShow announced the additional Ahmedabad show. They informed fans that the waiting room for tickets would open at 12:45 PM IST, with ticket sales beginning at 1 PM IST. The platform noted that early access to the waiting room would not guarantee priority access, and an automated queue randomization system would assign each user a position in the queue. Furthermore, users could book a maximum of four tickets across all Ahmedabad shows.

Apart from the Ahmedabad concerts, Coldplay is set to perform at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 20, 2025.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sky Force: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya starrer to release on THIS date; Read on ATG

Sky Force trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya starrer to release on THIS date; Read on

Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Punjabi slams Vivian Dsena's weak gameplay, calls it 'Phus' [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Punjabi slams Vivian Dsena’s weak gameplay, calls it 'Phus' [WATCH]

Amid divorce rumours Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya return from New Year Vacay (VIDEO) RBA

Amid divorce rumours Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya return from New Year Vacay (VIDEO)

Paatal Lok 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat is back as Hathi Ram Chaudhary;set to release on THIS date RBA

Paatal Lok 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat is back as Hathi Ram Chaudhary;set to release on THIS date

BREAKING: Actor Allu Arjun gets regular bail in Sandhya theatre stampede case gcw

Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun granted bail in Sandhya theatre stampede case

Recent Stories

BJP highlights Nehru's 'betrayal' in Chinese annexation of Indian territory, slams Cong for blaming PM Modi snt

BJP highlights Nehru's 'betrayal' in Chinese annexation of Indian territory, slams Cong for blaming PM Modi

Coast guard chopper crash kills at least three in Gujarat's Porbandar dmn

BREAKING: Indian Coast Guard chopper crash kills at least 3 in Gujarat's Porbandar (WATCH)

Sky Force: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya starrer to release on THIS date; Read on ATG

Sky Force trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya starrer to release on THIS date; Read on

"1000 will be killed": Bihar man arrested for posting Mahakumbh bomb threat on Instagram to frame neighbour dmn

"1000s will be killed": Bihar man arrested for posting Mahakumbh bomb threat on Instagram to frame neighbour

BSNL 4G service set to roll out by March: All you need to know AJR

BSNL 4G service set to roll out by March: All you need to know

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon