    Sivasankar Master death: renowned choreographer succumbs to Covid-19

    Days after battling Covid-19, the popular South choreographer Sivasankar Master passed away on Sunday.

    Mumbai, First Published Nov 28, 2021, 9:51 PM IST
    A wave of shock was sent across the South film industries after the news of the passing away of renowned choreographer Sivasankar on Sunday was out. The National Award-winning choreographer breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Sivasankar had contracted the deadly Covid-19 virus after which he was immediately admitted to a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

    Sivasankar Master’s lungs had severely been damaged. He passed away at the age of 72 and is now survived by his wife and sons – Ajay and Vijay. He was said to have at least a 75 per cent infection in his lungs and was critical at the time of hospitalization.

    Megastar Chiranjeevi, Dhanush and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood had come forward to help Sivasankar Master’s treatment. The actor’s provided financial assistance to the deceased’s younger son, Ajay.

    Upon hearing Sivasankar Master’s medical condition, Chiranjeevi extended financial help with a cheque of Rs 3 lakh, saying that the entire film industry stands with the family in support. Sivasankar had choreographed several hit songs of Chiranjeevi in the past.

    ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan starrer ‘Acharya’s teaser out; fans can’t wait to see the father-son due on screen

    The popular choreographer who has worked in Telugu, as well as Tamil film industries, won the National Award for his song ‘Dheera Dheera’ which he had choreographed for the film ‘Magadheera’. Among the many popular works of Sivasankar Master are ‘Arundhati’, ‘Ammoru’, ‘Mahatma’, and ‘Baahubali - The Beginning’. 

    Sivasankar master was born in Chennai, in the year 1948. He began his choreography career in the Tamil film industry. However, he later went on to work in all Indian language films including Tamil and Telugu. It was after his Telugu TV dance shows – ‘Dhee; and ‘Aata Junios’ that he gained popularity among the new generation audience.

    ALSO READ: Telugu star Allu Sirish having lunch with Chiranjeevi; take a look

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2021, 9:51 PM IST
