Sivakarthikeyan raves about Mamitha Baiju Naslen starrer Premalu; calls it 'fun-filled entertainer'

Sivakarthikeyan took to social media to express his admiration for the recent Malayalam hit 'Premalu' and its cast, describing it as a delightful comedy-- by Niranjana Ms

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan recently took to his Instagram to shower praise on the Malayalam film 'Premalu' starring Mamitha Baiju and Naslen K. Gafoor. The romantic comedy, which has been making waves at the box office since its release, received a special nod from Sivakarthikeyan, who hailed it as a 'fun-filled entertainer'.

Sivakarthikeyan's social media post

In his Instagram story posted on March 20, the actor expressed his congratulations to the entire team behind 'Premalu' for delivering such a delightful cinematic experience. Sivakarthikeyan's endorsement adds further validation to the film's success, as it continues to win hearts not only in its native Malayalam but also in Tamil and Telugu-speaking regions.

More about 'Premalu'

'Premalu,' directed by Girish AD and produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran, revolves around the charming tale of Sachin and his romantic escapades with Reenu, amid a backdrop of intricate situations. With a stellar cast including Mamitha Baiju, Naslen K. Gafoor, Sangeeth Prathap, and others, the film has captivated audiences with its engaging storyline and memorable performances.

The film's popularity transcends linguistic boundaries, as evidenced by its successful reception in the Tamil and Telugu markets. Notably, the Telugu version of 'Premalu' was released on a grand scale on March 9, 2024, garnering praise from industry stalwarts like SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.

Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming project

Sivakarthikeyan is gearing up for his upcoming projects. Currently filming 'Amaran' previously known as SK21, under the direction of Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, he will be seen opposite Sai Pallavi in this action-packed drama. Additionally, the actor will star in AR Murugados untitled film, 'SK23' alongside Rukmini Vasanth, which is currently in its second schedule.