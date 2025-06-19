Earlier, Aamir Khan had reportedly refused to make any edits to Sitaare Zameen Par, resulting in a delay in the film’s certification and putting its scheduled release at risk.

Bengaluru: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)'s direction to add PM Narendra Modi's quote in Aamir Khan's latest film Sitaare Zameen Par has triggered a major controversy. According to reports, CBFC has asked the team to make five changes. One of these changes included the addition of a quote by PM Modi, which was a reference to the year 2047. It is unclear what was the exact quote which was asked to be added. India would mark its 100th year of independence in 2047.

Directed by RS Prasanna, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is slated for a theatrical release on June 20, promising an emotional, thought-provoking journey for audiences across all ages. The film was given a U/A certification on June 17, which confirms that the changes have been made. The plot revolves around a disgraced basketball coach, played by Aamir Khan, who is given a chance to coach a team of intellectually disabled players for the national championship.

What are the changes?

Sitaare Zameen Par was reviewed by a nine-member revising committee led by theatre director Waman Kendre. According to the CBFC website, such a committee is formed when the CBFC chairperson, on their own or at the filmmaker’s request, feels the film needs another review after the first screening by a smaller examining panel that suggests a certificate or changes. Earlier, Aamir Khan had reportedly refused to make any edits to Sitaare Zameen Par, resulting in a delay in the film’s certification and putting its scheduled release at risk.

The changes suggested for the film included replacing the term “business woman” with “business person,” changing a 30-second disclaimer at the start to a 26-second voice-over, removing a visual featuring the word “kamal” (lotus) along with its mention in the subtitles, and replacing “Michael Jackson” with “Lovebirds” in the subtitles. The filmmakers have accepted all these suggestions, and according to the certificate, the final runtime of Sitaare Zameen Par is 2 hours, 38 minutes, and 43 seconds.



