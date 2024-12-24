Singer Shaan’s Mumbai building hit by fire, 9 people rescued; shocking footage surfaces [WATCH]

A fire broke out in singer Shaan's Mumbai building, injuring an elderly woman. Nine people were rescued. Similar fires occurred in a scrap warehouse in Mumbai and a photo studio in Pune.
 

A fire broke out in Bollywood singer Shaan's residential building in Mumbai's Bandra West early on Tuesday morning, leaving an elderly woman injured. The 80-year-old woman was reportedly found unconscious on the eighth floor of the building and was promptly rescued by fire brigade officials. She was later admitted to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, where she is being treated for injuries.

In addition to the elderly woman, firefighters also rescued a man and eight women from the 15th floor of the building. Thankfully, all the residents were evacuated safely, but the cause of the fire has not been determined yet. The building’s residents were fortunate to be assisted by the fire brigade's quick and efficient response, preventing further injuries or loss of life.

Singer Shaan has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident, but he did take to social media to share an update. He described the incident as "horrible" and expressed gratitude to the fire brigade for their swift action during the emergency.

Fire in Scrap Warehouse in Mumbai’s Mandala Area
In a separate fire incident that occurred on Monday evening, a massive blaze broke out in a scrap warehouse in Mumbai's Mandala area, located in Mankhurd. The fire department dispatched eight fire tenders to the site to tackle the raging flames. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, and fortunately, no fatalities have been reported in this incident.

Pune Fire in Photo Studio Injures Seven
Another major fire broke out on Tuesday evening in a photo studio located on the ground floor of a five-story building in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad area. The fire injured seven people, and the authorities have confirmed that the situation was brought under control after swift action by firefighters.

As of now, no further details have been released regarding the injuries, but the fire has caused significant damage to the photo studio.

