Mirzapur 3 to Heeramandi: Top 10 most watched OTT web series of 2024

Entertainment
As 2024 draws to a close, let's explore the 10 most-watched web series of the year.
'The Great Indian Kapil Show' ranks 10th on this list.
'Shekhar Home', featuring KK Menon, Ranvir Shorey, and Rasika Duggal, is at number 9.
Murder mystery thriller 'Murder in Mahim' released on Jio Cinema, based on a 2017 novel.
YouTuber Bhuvan Bam's 'Taaza Khabar' streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, received positive reviews.
'Mamla Legal Hai', set in Delhi's Patparganj District Court, stars Ravi Kishan.
Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Citadel Honey Bunny' is ranked fifth.
'Gyaarah Gyaarah' set records, becoming the most-watched series on Zee5 in two weeks.
'Panchayat 3' won hearts and streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
'Mirzapur 3' made waves in 2024, securing the second spot on the list.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi', with its star-studded cast, was a huge hit.
