    Sidharth Malhotra calls Kiara Advani 'family-oriented', reveals how his life changed after marriage

    Sidharth Malhotra said that Kiara Advani motivates him to work harder and what brings them together is that they are both highly family-oriented.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 2:25 PM IST

    Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan will appear in the next episode of Koffee with Karan season 8. In the episode, Sidharth spoke about his wife and actor Kiara Advani and stated that there is so much love between him and Kiara that he feels more responsible now. Sidharth also mentioned what he finds very refreshing with Kiara, describing her as 'family-oriented' as him.

    Sidharth about Kiara

    "I came to Bombay (Mumbai) about 16 years ago, and I lived by myself for the first years with friends.' Sidharth Malhotra explained. "I shared rooms and flats, and now I have this one person I have dated, and there is obviously a lot of affection. I feel more responsible now; I feel like I have another person to look after."

    The 'Mission Majnu' actor said that his wife motivates him to work harder and what brings them together is that they are both highly family-oriented. They both had that upbringing despite having grown up in Mumbai and Kiara is incredibly detached. 

    He continued saying, "She is not swayed by what is going on in the industry or behind the camera. That appeals to me. That is very pleasant to me; she could be in any career. She handles her celebrity in a way I find appealing. We still enjoy spending time together and meeting new families. I never had a family in Bombay, but owing to her, I now do."

    About Kiara and Sidharth

    Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on February 7, 2022, and exchanged vows in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Close family and a few celebrities, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla, attended their wedding. Kiara and Sidharth started dating while filming for the 2021 film 'Shershaah'. 

