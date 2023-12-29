Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Sick and tired...': Hina Khan shares picture of swollen hand

    After being hospitalized for a high fever, Hina Khan has provided a recent health update from her hospital bed, sharing a picture of her swollen hand along with a caption.

    Sick and tired...': Hina Khan shares picture of swollen hand SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

    Hina Khan earlier shared news of her hospitalization due to a high fever, currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. In a recent health update, the "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" actress provided insights into her recovery, featuring a photo of her swollen hand adorned with multiple intravenous tubes.

    In the caption she wrote, "Multiple doses of medication at a time..swollen hands..koi jagah bachi hai..sick n tired.. #onedayatatime."

    Sick and tired...': Hina Khan shares picture of swollen hand SHG

    In an earlier heartfelt Instagram post, Hina initially informed her followers about her hospital stay, expressing determination to bounce back stronger. The accompanying images included a thermometer indicating her body temperature at 102 degrees Celsius and another of Hina sitting on the hospital bed, gazing away from the camera. Adding a touch of gratitude, the actress shared a snapshot of a Starbucks coffee mug specially served to her at the hospital, thanking for the thoughtful gesture. 

    Sick and tired...': Hina Khan shares picture of swollen hand SHG

    This marks the second time in recent months that Hina has found herself in the hospital, as an earlier health update in October showed her dressed in hospital attire with a bandage on her hand, accompanied by an optimistic caption without revealing specific details.

    Hina Khan, celebrated for her role as Akshara in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," has left her mark on popular shows like "Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2," "Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8," and "Bigg Boss 11." Recently, she graced the screen in the film "Country Of Blind" and took on the role of a challenger in "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13."

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Aoora breaks down after misunderstanding with Anurag Dhobhal; Ankita Lokhande offers support

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui proposes Ayesha Khan; asks if latter's family will accept him; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui proposes Ayesha Khan; asks if latter's family will accept him; Read on

    I fell in love all over again...', says Vikrant Massey as he poses with Kareena Kapoor Khan; Read ATG

    'I fell in love all over again...', says Vikrant Massey as he poses with Kareena Kapoor Khan; Read

    Bigg Boss 17: Aoora breaks down after misunderstanding with Anurag Dhobhal; Ankita Lokhande offers support ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Aoora breaks down after misunderstanding with Anurag Dhobhal; Ankita Lokhande offers support

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya fight take center stage; bitter past unfold; Read ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya fight take center stage; bitter past unfolds; Read

    Kareena Kapoor gives sneak peak to her year end vacation; shares dreamy pictures from Switzerland [PHOTOS] ATG

    Kareena Kapoor gives sneak peak to her year end vacation; shares dreamy pictures from Switzerland [PHOTOS]

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Animal Husbandry issues guidelines for parading elephants in festivals anr

    Kerala: Animal Husbandry issues guidelines for parading elephants in festivals

    Khalistani radicals fire 14 rounds at Lakshmi Narayan Temple chief Satish Kumar's house in Surrey: Report snt

    Khalistani radicals fire 14 rounds at Lakshmi Narayan Temple chief Satish Kumar's house in Surrey: Report

    Year Ender 2023: The year when stock market had an epic run, market valuation crossed Rs 4 trillion

    Year Ender 2023: The year when stock market had an epic run, market valuation crossed Rs 4 trillion

    Taj Mahal to Agra Fort: 7 most-visited monuments in India ATG

    Taj Mahal to Agra Fort: 7 most-visited monuments in India

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui proposes Ayesha Khan; asks if latter's family will accept him; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui proposes Ayesha Khan; asks if latter's family will accept him; Read on

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon