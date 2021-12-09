  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha Kapoor, to get married next after Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif? THIS is what her aunt has to say

    It has barely been a few hours since actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in Rajasthan. Now, reports of another Bollywood actor’s marriage are surfacing on the next. This time, the Shaadi talks are about Shraddha Kapoor and it’s none other than her maternal aunt, Padmini Kolhapure who has dropped the hints.

    Shraddha Kapoor, to get married next after Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif? THIS is what her aunt has to say drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 11:07 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Look like this is the year for marriages in Bollywood. It is only a few hours ago that Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the know, and rumours about another celebrity getting hitched have already started doing rounds. Indications of this have been given by the aunt of the actress herself. According to reports, after Katrina Kaif's marriage, Shakti Kapoor's daughter, actor Shraddha Kapoor is next in line to tie the knot soon. There have been reports for a long time that Shraddha Kapoor is dating renowned photographer Rohan Shreshtha. Both have also been seen together at several occasions that have spiced up the rumours about their alleged relationship.

    Earlier, it was claimed in many reports that Shraddha Kapoor will soon be marrying Rohan Shrestha, but there was no confirmation on that. However, this time around, the fuel to the fire was added by Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, Padmini Kolhapure, who recently recreated a version of her song ‘Yeh Galliyan Yeh Chaubara’, lending her voice for the song. Her niece, Shraddha Kapoor shared the song on her social media profile. Reacting to this post of Shraddha Kapoor, her aunt, actress Padmini Kolhapure dropped a comment saying she would sing the song at Shraddha and her sister Vedika's wedding.

    ALSO READ: Is Shraddha Kapoor tying the knot with beau Rohan Shrestha? Here's what Shakti Kapoor said

    Meanwhile, Shakti Kapoor during an interview had spoken up about Rohan Shrestha. Reacting to the rumours of them dating, Shakti Kapoor has said Rohan Shrestha is Shraddha's ‘family friend’, adding that he has known his father for a long time. He also said that Rohan has frequently visited his house, he never spoke of their (Rohan and Shraddha’s) marriage.  Adding more to this, he said that his children – Siddhant Kapoor pr Shraddha Kapoor ever come and tell him that they have chosen a partner for themselves, he would have no objections it and would happily get them married. Now, let’s wait and watch if Shraddha Kapoor soon becomes Bollywood’s next bride or not.

    ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha wedding: Actress to become Salman Khan’s khandan’s bahu? She is rumoured to marry THIS guy

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 11:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are officially husband and wife; check photos SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are officially husband and wife; check out celeb reactions

    Deepika Padukone's fit body secret is out; check out her latest video RCB

    Deepika Padukone's fit body secret is out; check out her latest video

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: VicKat are officially Mr and Mrs now! drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: VicKat are officially Mr and Mrs now!

    Kumkum Bhagya stars Ankit Mohan- Ruchi Savarn become parents [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Kumkum Bhagya stars Ankit Mohan- Ruchi Savarn become parents after six years [PHOTOS]

    Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar complete 37 years of marriage, check her adorable post SCJ

    Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar complete 37 years of marriage, check her adorable post

    Recent Stories

    Katrina Kaif, Princess Diana: What is common between them? Read this RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Princess Diana: What is common between them? Read this

    General Bipin Rawat's demise: The last salute to the departed

    General Bipin Rawat's demise: The last salute to the departed

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride, groom look mesmerizing as sun sets in the background drb

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride, groom look mesmerizing as sun sets in the background

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are officially husband and wife; check photos SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are officially husband and wife; check out celeb reactions

    PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, families pay respect to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, others at Palam Airbase in Delhi-dnm

    PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, families pay respect to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, others at Palam Airbase in Delhi

    Recent Videos

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    Video Icon
    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: Mumbai City will continue to play an attacking brand of football - Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: "It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC" - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win

    Video Icon