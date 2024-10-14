Shraddha Kapoor CONFIRMS being in a relationship; Here's what she said

Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying the success of Stree 2 while confirming her relationship in a recent interview. She shared her thoughts on love, marriage, and her fondness for spending time with her partner. Kapoor emphasized that being with the right person is more important than the idea of marriage

Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her horror-comedy Stree 2. In a recent interview, the actress acknowledged her relationship and shared that she enjoys spending time with her partner. She also gave some insights into her thoughts on love and marriage, emphasizing that it's all about being with the right person.

In her interview with Cosmopolitan, Kapoor was asked about her approach to relationships, particularly her thoughtful and generous nature, which some might view as overly optimistic. She hinted that her significant other might be the best person to answer that honestly. Kapoor mentioned that she embodies certain Pisces traits, especially her love for the fairytale aspects of relationships. She added that as long as she has her partner, she doesn’t feel the need for anyone else.

Although she did not explicitly name her partner, Kapoor shared that she cherishes spending time with him. She expressed her joy in doing simple activities together like watching movies, dining out, or traveling. For her, it’s about enjoying time together, even if it means doing nothing.

When questioned about her views on marriage, particularly in light of how some Gen-Z individuals approach the topic, Kapoor shared that for her, the focus is on finding the right partner rather than marriage itself. She expressed that marriage is wonderful for those who desire it, but it is equally valid if someone chooses not to marry.

For those unfamiliar with Kapoor’s personal life, she was previously rumored to be in a relationship with screenwriter Rahul Mody, though reports suggest they have since parted ways. Dating rumors began after Kapoor and Mody were spotted together on multiple occasions, including at a friend’s wedding in March 2024. Speculation grew when Kapoor posted photos from a vacation they reportedly shared.

Rahul Mody, known for his work on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where Kapoor starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor, is believed to have grown close to the actress during the making of the film.

