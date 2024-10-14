Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha Kapoor CONFIRMS being in a relationship; Here's what she said

    Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying the success of Stree 2 while confirming her relationship in a recent interview. She shared her thoughts on love, marriage, and her fondness for spending time with her partner. Kapoor emphasized that being with the right person is more important than the idea of marriage

    Shraddha Kapoor CONFIRMS being in a relationship; Here's what she said ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 8:41 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 8:41 AM IST

    Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her horror-comedy Stree 2. In a recent interview, the actress acknowledged her relationship and shared that she enjoys spending time with her partner. She also gave some insights into her thoughts on love and marriage, emphasizing that it's all about being with the right person.

    In her interview with Cosmopolitan, Kapoor was asked about her approach to relationships, particularly her thoughtful and generous nature, which some might view as overly optimistic. She hinted that her significant other might be the best person to answer that honestly. Kapoor mentioned that she embodies certain Pisces traits, especially her love for the fairytale aspects of relationships. She added that as long as she has her partner, she doesn’t feel the need for anyone else.

    Although she did not explicitly name her partner, Kapoor shared that she cherishes spending time with him. She expressed her joy in doing simple activities together like watching movies, dining out, or traveling. For her, it’s about enjoying time together, even if it means doing nothing.

    When questioned about her views on marriage, particularly in light of how some Gen-Z individuals approach the topic, Kapoor shared that for her, the focus is on finding the right partner rather than marriage itself. She expressed that marriage is wonderful for those who desire it, but it is equally valid if someone chooses not to marry.

    For those unfamiliar with Kapoor’s personal life, she was previously rumored to be in a relationship with screenwriter Rahul Mody, though reports suggest they have since parted ways. Dating rumors began after Kapoor and Mody were spotted together on multiple occasions, including at a friend’s wedding in March 2024. Speculation grew when Kapoor posted photos from a vacation they reportedly shared.

    Rahul Mody, known for his work on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where Kapoor starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor, is believed to have grown close to the actress during the making of the film.

    ALSO READ: Kerala: Actor Bala arrested following complaint by former wife in Kochi

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 18: Gadharaj aka Donkey Max removed from show after pressure from PETA, PFA ATG

    Bigg Boss 18: Gadharaj aka Donkey Max removed from show after pressure from PETA, PFA

    Kerala: Actor Bala arrested following complaint by former wife in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Actor Bala arrested following complaint by former wife in Kochi

    Baba Siddique shot death: Salman Khan devastated by friend's murder; actor's security got increases RBA

    Baba Siddique shot dead: Salman Khan devastated by friend's murder; actor's security increased

    Baba Siddique shot death: 'Shattered' Salman Khan cancels all shoots, meetings; requests privacy RBA

    Baba Siddique shot dead: 'Shattered' Salman Khan cancels all shoots, meetings; requests privacy

    Baba Siddique shot dead: 'You Have Become Bhaand for TRP...' Kamaal R Khan slams news channel; read his tweet RBA

    Baba Siddique shot dead: 'You Have Become Bhaand for TRP...' Kamaal R Khan slams news channel; read his tweet

    Recent Stories

    Baba Siddique murder case: What is ossification test? Here's what accused Dharmaraj Kashyap underwent AJR

    Baba Siddique murder case: What is ossification test? Here's what accused Dharmaraj Kashyap underwent

    Bigg Boss 18: Gadharaj aka Donkey Max removed from show after pressure from PETA, PFA ATG

    Bigg Boss 18: Gadharaj aka Donkey Max removed from show after pressure from PETA, PFA

    Kerala: Actor Bala arrested following complaint by former wife in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Actor Bala arrested following complaint by former wife in Kochi

    Petrol diesel prices today, October 14, 2024: Check out fuel rates in your city AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices today, October 14, 2024: Check out fuel rates in your city

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 14, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 14, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon