Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING! Urfi Javed has not had SEX in three years? Know reason here

    Urfi Javed's latest show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, reveals her three-year romantic hiatus, attributing it to a personal vow until she achieves a private jet. She discusses her hyper-independence and past relationship with Paras Kalnawat. The show, on Prime Video, offers a deep dive into her vibrant life

    SHOCKING Urfi Javed has not had SEX in three years? Know reason here ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 10:33 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

    Urfi Javed has captured the spotlight with her latest show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar. In a recent episode, the social media star made several personal revelations, including her lack of romantic involvement over the past three years. Urfi shared that she hasn't had sex, kissed anyone, or engaged in any romantic conversations during this period. She attributed this to a personal vow she made, stating that she would refrain from romantic activities until she acquired a private jet.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

    Urfi also discussed her independence and the impact it has on her relationships. She explained that her hyper-independence has led her to prefer managing everything on her own and that she would rather not be vulnerable in front of a partner.

    Previously, Urfi was in a relationship with Paras Kalnawat, which ended in 2017. In a 2022 interview, Urfi reflected on their past relationship, noting that they remain friends and continue to support each other. She described their current relationship as one of mutual respect and guidance, with Paras having matured significantly since their breakup.

    In a recent conversation with Galatta India, Urfi admitted to having a major crush on Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. She recounted moments when she felt nervous around him and wished to express her feelings, although she felt he was unaware of her attraction. Despite her attempts to engage with him at social events, she found herself unable to make a significant impression.

    ALSO READ: 'I knew everything about my team....', Aamir Khan REGRETS being absent from Junaid, Ira, Azad's lives [WATCH]

    Urfi Javed’s Follow Kar Lo Yaar is now available on Prime Video. The nine-episode series, produced by Sol Productions' Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes and directed by Sandeep Kukreja, offers an unfiltered and immersive look into the vibrant and dynamic life of Urfi Javed, India’s prominent viral sensation.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nani on Hema Committee report: 'I am very scared of scrolling through my phone', says Telugu actor RBA

    Nani on Hema Committee report: 'I am very scared of scrolling through my phone', says Telugu actor

    I knew everything about my team....', Aamir Khan REGRETS being absent from Junaid, Ira, Azad's lives [WATCH] ATG

    'I knew everything about my team....', Aamir Khan REGRETS being absent from Junaid, Ira, Azad's lives [WATCH]

    Veteran Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh dies after prolonged illness; tributes pour in AJR

    Veteran Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh dies after prolonged illness; tributes pour in

    It does not....', Natasa Stankovic OPENS up on 'Love' after divorce with Hardik Pandya ATG

    'It does not....', Natasa Stankovic OPENS up on 'Love' after divorce with Hardik Pandya

    My fame is not my job....', Priyanka Chopra comments how family is most important to her ATG

    'My fame is not my job....', Priyanka Chopra comments how family is most important to her

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka government slashes slabs on premium liquors Alcohol rates to drop from today vkp

    Karnataka govt slashes slabs on premium liquors; Alcohol rates to drop from today

    Adani Enterprises salaries: Men vs women, plus Gautam Adani's earnings RBA

    Adani Enterprises salaries: Men vs women, plus Gautam Adani's earnings

    Kerala govt to disburse two months' welfare pension during Onam 2024 anr

    Kerala govt to disburse two months' welfare pension during Onam

    Bangladesh unrest: Anti-India protests rock Dhaka visa centre, New Delhi seeks enhanced security (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Anti-India protests rock Dhaka visa centre, New Delhi seeks enhanced security (WATCH)

    La Liga 2024-25: Dani Parejo's late strike helps Villareal beat Celta Vigo in a seven-goal thriller

    La Liga 2024-25: Dani Parejo's late strike helps Villareal beat Celta Vigo in a seven-goal thriller

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon