Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra release first statement after being accused in cheating case

    Earlier this month, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were accused of defrauding a trader in a gold scheme.

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra release first statement after being accused in cheating case RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her billionaire husband, Raj Kundra, have issued their first statement in response to adultery charges. Earlier this month, the couple was accused of defrauding a trader in a gold scheme. However, Shilpa and Raj's lawyer has since stated that the two have not committed any crimes and are hopeful that the truth will be revealed.

    The statement

    The complainant filed a criminal complaint against my clients Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty in 2022. This complaint was thoroughly investigated by the police in 2022, following due process of law. After a thorough inquiry, it was discovered that the complainant had received the entire purported amount of Rs. 90 lacs via valid forms of payment. My customers legitimately submitted these documents to the police department. After discovering the truth, the police provided justice to my clients.

    Following this inquiry, the complainant filed a private complaint with the Honourable Court under Section 156(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code. After nearly two years, the Honourable Court has ordered the police to reinvestigate the matter. We are certain that the investigation will be independent and fair. The truth will prevail. 

    My clients have not committed any offenses, as evidenced by documentation in their possession. The invoice between the Complainant and my clients clearly shows an arbitration clause in the contract," Shilpa and Raj explained.

    Also read: SHOCKING: Payal is not Armaan Malik's first wife? Is he married thrice? call recordings leaked

    The case

    Earlier this month, bullion trader Prithviraj Saremal Kothari petitioned the Mumbai Sessions Court for action against Shilpa and Raj. Shilpa and Raj, according to Kothari, devised a strategy through their company and invited merchants to participate, promising substantial profits on gold investments. The initiative, known as 'Satyug Gold', allegedly promised investors gold delivery at a predetermined rate independent of market fluctuations.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 3:19 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, Shabana Azmi and more, 11 Indian celebs to join The Academy- list OUT RBA

    SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, Shabana Azmi and more, 11 Indian celebs to join The Academy- list OUT

    Is Jayam Ravi heading for a divorce? Tamil actor's wife Aarti deletes social media posts and pictures RBA

    Is Jayam Ravi heading for a divorce? Tamil actor's wife Aarti deletes social media posts and pictures

    Suresh Gopi turns 66: Actor-Union Minister drops teaser from his new film 'Varaaham'; WATCH anr

    Suresh Gopi turns 66: Actor-Union Minister drops teaser from his new film 'Varaaham'; WATCH

    SHOCKING: Payal is not Armaan Malik's first wife? Is he married thrice? call recordings leaked RKK

    SHOCKING: Payal is not Armaan Malik's first wife? Is he married thrice? call recordings leaked

    Kalki 2898 AD SHOCKER: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film tickets sold for Rs 2300 in THIS city RBA

    Kalki 2898 AD SHOCKER: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film tickets sold for Rs 2300 in THIS city

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar calls for diplomatic thaw with India amid economic challenges AJR

    Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar calls for diplomatic thaw with India amid economic challenges

    7 major identification cards you should have if you are an Indian citizen gcw

    7 MAJOR identification cards you should have if you’re an Indian

    SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, Shabana Azmi and more, 11 Indian celebs to join The Academy- list OUT RBA

    SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, Shabana Azmi and more, 11 Indian celebs to join The Academy- list OUT

    'Fixtures fixed': Ex-cricketer David Lloyd questions ICC over India vs Pakistan showdown in every World Cup vkp

    'Fixtures fixed': Ex-cricketer David Lloyd questions ICC over India vs Pakistan showdown in every World Cup

    T20 WC 2024, IND vs ENG Preview: India seek redemption against England in semi-final showdown snt

    T20 WC 2024, IND vs ENG Preview: India seek redemption against England in semi-final showdown

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon