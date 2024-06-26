Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra release first statement after being accused in cheating case

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her billionaire husband, Raj Kundra, have issued their first statement in response to adultery charges. Earlier this month, the couple was accused of defrauding a trader in a gold scheme. However, Shilpa and Raj's lawyer has since stated that the two have not committed any crimes and are hopeful that the truth will be revealed.

The statement

The complainant filed a criminal complaint against my clients Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty in 2022. This complaint was thoroughly investigated by the police in 2022, following due process of law. After a thorough inquiry, it was discovered that the complainant had received the entire purported amount of Rs. 90 lacs via valid forms of payment. My customers legitimately submitted these documents to the police department. After discovering the truth, the police provided justice to my clients.

Following this inquiry, the complainant filed a private complaint with the Honourable Court under Section 156(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code. After nearly two years, the Honourable Court has ordered the police to reinvestigate the matter. We are certain that the investigation will be independent and fair. The truth will prevail.

My clients have not committed any offenses, as evidenced by documentation in their possession. The invoice between the Complainant and my clients clearly shows an arbitration clause in the contract," Shilpa and Raj explained.

The case

Earlier this month, bullion trader Prithviraj Saremal Kothari petitioned the Mumbai Sessions Court for action against Shilpa and Raj. Shilpa and Raj, according to Kothari, devised a strategy through their company and invited merchants to participate, promising substantial profits on gold investments. The initiative, known as 'Satyug Gold', allegedly promised investors gold delivery at a predetermined rate independent of market fluctuations.

