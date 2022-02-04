  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shilpa Shetty is now owner of property worth Rs 38.5 crore; Raj Kundra transfers ownership

    Raj Kundra transferred ownership of his flats and Juhu home, worth Rs 38.5 crore, to his wife Shilpa Shetty.

    Shilpa Shetty is now owner of property worth Rs 38.5 crore; Raj Kundra transfers ownership RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 4, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra went through a tough time last year after the businessman got arrested for pornography racket case. Raj stayed in the police custody for a long time and kept a low key ever since he returned. 

    This week, Raj Kundra was seen with Shilpa Shetty hand-in-hand at Shamita Shetty’s birthday party held in Mumbai. Today, he is again in the news because of his properties in Mumbai. According to reports, the businessman’s has transferred ownership of his flats and Juhu home to his actress-wife Shilpa Shetty. As per Zapkey.com, Raj Kundra has transferred the properties worth Rs 38.5 crore to Shilpa. 

    The reports also said that Raj Kundra had transferred five flats, which is an entire first floor of a building and their Juhu sea-facing bungalow, to his wife. It is also said that a paid stamp duty of Rs 1.9 crore on the transfer deed of the 5,995 sq ft house. 

    Also Read: Richard Gere-Shilpa Shetty kissing incident: Mumbai court discharges Bollywood actor in obscenity case

    The documents were reportedly registered on January 21, 2022. The report also said that the transfer was valued at the current market rate of Rs 65,000 per sq ft.

    Shilpa was last seen in the Bollywood film Hungama 2 featuring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash. The film was released on Hotstar. She will be seen as a judge on India's Got Talent with Badshah, Kirron Kher, and Manoj Muntashir. Shilpa was also seen co-judging Super Dancer with Geeta Kapur and director Anurag Basu. Next, she will be seen in Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Sunil Grover.

    Also Read: Thinking of losing post-pregnancy weight? Follow Shilpa Shetty’s diet that she used to shed the extra kilos

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akshay Kumar Prithviraj lands in soup again Karni Sena seeks ban on film for hurting religious sentiments drb

    Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj lands in soup again; Karni Sena seeks ban on film for ‘hurting religious sentiments'

    Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's wedding update: Javed Akhtar gives out details of son's second marriage RCB

    Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's wedding update: Javed Akhtar gives out details of son's second marriage

    Kangana Ranaut takes sly dig at Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss; here's what she said RCB

    Kangana Ranaut takes sly dig at Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss; here's what she said

    Priyanka Chopra to feature with Marvel star Anthony Mackie in 'Ending Things'RCB

    Priyanka Chopra to feature with Marvel star Anthony Mackie in 'Ending Things'

    Amitabh Bachchan sells South Delhi's house; it was Bachchan's family house RCB

    Amitabh Bachchan sells South Delhi's house; it was Bachchan's family house

    Recent Stories

    Google Doodle celebrates opening of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 with animated animals gcw

    Google Doodle celebrates opening of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 with animated animals

    Akshay Kumar Prithviraj lands in soup again Karni Sena seeks ban on film for hurting religious sentiments drb

    Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj lands in soup again; Karni Sena seeks ban on film for ‘hurting religious sentiments'

    Chris Silverwood sacked as England head coach following Ashes 2021-22 debacle-ayh

    Chris Silverwood sacked as England head coach following Ashes 2021-22 debacle

    Remain vigilant RBI warns investors as complaints of unauthorised forex trading sites emerge gcw

    Remain vigilant, RBI warns investors as complaints of unauthorised forex trading sites emerge

    Gifted things to Jacqueline Fernandez out of love, says Sukesh Chandrashekhar; read here's what he said RCB

    'Gifted things to Jacqueline Fernandez out of love, says Sukesh Chandrashekhar; read here's what he said

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon
    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    Video Icon