Shilpa Shetty is now owner of property worth Rs 38.5 crore; Raj Kundra transfers ownership

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra went through a tough time last year after the businessman got arrested for pornography racket case. Raj stayed in the police custody for a long time and kept a low key ever since he returned.

This week, Raj Kundra was seen with Shilpa Shetty hand-in-hand at Shamita Shetty’s birthday party held in Mumbai. Today, he is again in the news because of his properties in Mumbai. According to reports, the businessman’s has transferred ownership of his flats and Juhu home to his actress-wife Shilpa Shetty. As per Zapkey.com, Raj Kundra has transferred the properties worth Rs 38.5 crore to Shilpa.

The reports also said that Raj Kundra had transferred five flats, which is an entire first floor of a building and their Juhu sea-facing bungalow, to his wife. It is also said that a paid stamp duty of Rs 1.9 crore on the transfer deed of the 5,995 sq ft house.

The documents were reportedly registered on January 21, 2022. The report also said that the transfer was valued at the current market rate of Rs 65,000 per sq ft.

Shilpa was last seen in the Bollywood film Hungama 2 featuring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash. The film was released on Hotstar. She will be seen as a judge on India's Got Talent with Badshah, Kirron Kher, and Manoj Muntashir. Shilpa was also seen co-judging Super Dancer with Geeta Kapur and director Anurag Basu. Next, she will be seen in Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Sunil Grover.

