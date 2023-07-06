Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sherlock Holmes to Hercule Poirot - 7 must-read detective books of all time

    Dive into the captivating world of detective fiction with these timeless classics. From Sherlock Holmes' deductive brilliance to Agatha Christie's suspenseful whodunits, explore the top seven detective books that have left an indelible mark on the genre. Get ready for masterful storytelling, intricate plots, and unforgettable characters.

    Prepare to embark on a thrilling journey through the captivating realm of detective fiction. These seven detective books of all time have left an indelible mark on the genre. From the legendary Sherlock Holmes to the brilliant mind of Agatha Christie, these timeless classics have enthralled readers with their intricate plots, memorable characters, and masterful storytelling. Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of cunning detectives, perplexing mysteries, and unexpected twists that continue to captivate audiences across generations.

    Here are the seven best detective books of all time:

    1. "The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes" by Arthur Conan Doyle

    This collection of short stories featuring the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes and his loyal companion Dr. John Watson has become a cornerstone of detective fiction. With Holmes's unparalleled deductive reasoning and Watson's narrative skills, readers are drawn into a world of mysteries, including famous cases like "A Scandal in Bohemia" and "The Speckled Band."

    2. "Murder on the Orient Express" by Agatha Christie

    Considered one of Christie's finest works, this novel follows detective Hercule Poirot as he investigates a murder on a luxury train stranded in the snow. Packed with an eclectic cast of characters and an ingenious twist, this classic whodunit continues to captivate readers with its intricate plot.

    3. "The Maltese Falcon" by Dashiell Hammett

    This hardboiled detective novel introduced readers to Sam Spade, a cynical private investigator navigating the treacherous world of crime and deception. Hammett's sharp prose, gritty atmosphere, and compelling characters have made "The Maltese Falcon" a defining work in the genre.

    4. "And Then There Were None" by Agatha Christie

    In this suspenseful masterpiece, Christie brings together ten strangers on an isolated island, each harboring a dark secret. As they are picked off one by one, readers are left guessing the identity of the killer in a chilling tale of psychological suspense.

    5. "The Big Sleep" by Raymond Chandler

    Featuring hardboiled detective Philip Marlowe, this novel takes readers through a complex web of blackmail, murder, and corruption in 1930s Los Angeles. Chandler's atmospheric prose and Marlowe's gritty narration have made "The Big Sleep" a seminal work in the noir detective subgenre.

    6. "The Hound of the Baskervilles" by Arthur Conan Doyle

    Another masterpiece featuring Sherlock Holmes, this novel follows Holmes and Watson as they investigate the curse surrounding the Baskerville family. Set against the eerie backdrop of the moors, this atmospheric tale of a spectral hound has become a beloved classic.

    7. "The Daughter of Time" by Josephine Tey

    In this unique detective novel, Inspector Alan Grant is confined to a hospital bed and decides to investigate the historical mystery of Richard III and the murder of the Princes in the Tower. Tey's insightful exploration of historical records and Grant's clever analysis make "The Daughter of Time" a compelling and thought-provoking read.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 4:34 PM IST
