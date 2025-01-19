Shatrughan Sinha trolled for posting fake AI image of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor amid stabbing case

Shatrughan Sinha faced backlash after sharing an AI-generated photo of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor amid the actor's stabbing case, leading to criticism for spreading misleading content.
 
 

First Published Jan 19, 2025, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 12:20 PM IST

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha found himself at the center of an online backlash after sharing an AI-generated photo of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in a hospital. The image, which showed Saif in a hospital bed with Kareena sitting beside him, was shared by Sinha on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his well wishes for the actor's recovery following a recent attack on him in Mumbai.

In his post, Sinha expressed his shock over the incident and wished Saif a speedy recovery. He also praised the police and Maharashtra government for their handling of the situation, urging people to stop the blame game. Sinha emphasized that Saif, a Padma Shri and National Award-winning actor, was on his way to recovery, and urged people to trust the law and law enforcement.

However, his post quickly attracted attention for the wrong reasons. Several social media users pointed out that the image he shared was not a real photograph but an AI-generated one, which led to a wave of criticism. Netizens expressed their disappointment, urging Sinha to be more cautious about sharing misleading content. One user joked, "Saif AI Ali Khan," while others questioned the need for using a fake image when the real one would have sufficed.

While Sinha's intention was clearly to convey support and offer condolences to the family, the faux photo became the focus of the backlash. The real issue surrounding the incident—the attack on Saif Ali Khan—took a significant turn when the prime suspect, Mohammed Shehzad, was arrested on January 19 in Thane. Shehzad, who had illegally entered India from Bangladesh, was quickly apprehended by the police.

Despite the social media controversy, Sinha's message of support for Saif and his family remained clear.

