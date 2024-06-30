Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Shatrughan Sinha admitted to the hospital, son Luv gives health updates

    Shatrughan Sinha has been admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after he tripped in his dining area, causing rib injuries.

    Shatrughan Sinha admitted to the hospital, son Luv gives health updates RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 30, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

    Shatrughan Sinha has been admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after he tripped in his dining area, causing rib injuries. Meanwhile, the actor's son, Luv Sinha, told indianexpress.com, "Dad had viral fever and weakness the last couple of days, so we decided to admit him to the hospital."

    According to reports, the event took place on Monday, June 25, in his favorite leisure zone at home. His daughter Sonakshi, who has recently received praise for her role in Heeramandi and is newly married, was close and promptly offered assistance to prevent a more serious collapse. According to a source, Shatru spends the majority of his time on the same sofa in the same location. He enjoys sitting there and watching the news on TV.

    Also read: Suryakumar Yadav and his wife sleep with India's T20 World Cup 2024 trophy; photo goes viral

    This comes just days after Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal. After dating for more than seven years, the couple married in Mumbai today. The couple married in an intimate ceremony in front of their closest friends and family. The first photographs from their wedding have already gone viral on the internet. Rumours circulated that Shatrughan Sinha was unhappy with Sonakshi's marriage to Zaheer Iqbal, but he swiftly clarified a day before the wedding that everything was OK in the Sinha household.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2024, 6:20 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' film beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, sells HIGHEST number of tickers in an hour ATG

    Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' film beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, sells HIGHEST number of tickers in an hour

    Tabiyat down hai...', Shraddha Kapoor sips 'kadha' as she heads out of Mumbai's T2 terminal [WATCH] ATG

    'Tabiyat down hai...', Shraddha Kapoor sips 'kadha' as she heads out of Mumbai's T2 terminal [WATCH]

    Virat Kohli's alleged ex-girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia calls him 'Legend' as India wins T20 World Cup 2024 RKK

    Virat Kohli's alleged ex-girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia calls him 'Legend' as India wins T20 World Cup 2024

    'World Champions Again': Mammootty to Mohanlal, Malayalam stars hail India's massive win in T20 World Cup anr

    'World Champions Again': Mammootty to Mohanlal, Malayalam stars hail India's massive win in T20 World Cup

    ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: 'We lose when I...', Amitabh Bachchan shares emotional tweet post WC win ATG

    ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: 'We lose when I...', Amitabh Bachchan shares emotional tweet post WC win

    Recent Stories

    Ugly face of Mamata Banerjee rule Amit Malviya shares video of man thrashing woman publicly in West Bengal watch gcw

    'Ugly face of Mamata's rule’: Amit Malviya shares video of man thrashing woman publicly in Bengal (WATCH)

    Axar Patel: 6 milestones of the all-rounder RKK

    Axar Patel: 6 milestones of the all-rounder

    After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja retires from T20 cricket RKK

    BREAKING: After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja retires from T20 cricket

    Car care: How to renew your vehicle's Registration Certificate? gcw

    Car care: How to renew your vehicle's Registration Certificate?

    Tripti Dimri looks SUPER SEXY: Stuns in shimmery little black her; HOT photo goes VIRAL [PICTURES] ATG

    Tripti Dimri looks SUPER SEXY: Stuns in shimmery little black her; HOT photo goes VIRAL [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon