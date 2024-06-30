BREAKING: Shatrughan Sinha admitted to the hospital, son Luv gives health updates

Shatrughan Sinha has been admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after he tripped in his dining area, causing rib injuries. Meanwhile, the actor's son, Luv Sinha, told indianexpress.com, "Dad had viral fever and weakness the last couple of days, so we decided to admit him to the hospital."

According to reports, the event took place on Monday, June 25, in his favorite leisure zone at home. His daughter Sonakshi, who has recently received praise for her role in Heeramandi and is newly married, was close and promptly offered assistance to prevent a more serious collapse. According to a source, Shatru spends the majority of his time on the same sofa in the same location. He enjoys sitting there and watching the news on TV.

This comes just days after Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal. After dating for more than seven years, the couple married in Mumbai today. The couple married in an intimate ceremony in front of their closest friends and family. The first photographs from their wedding have already gone viral on the internet. Rumours circulated that Shatrughan Sinha was unhappy with Sonakshi's marriage to Zaheer Iqbal, but he swiftly clarified a day before the wedding that everything was OK in the Sinha household.

