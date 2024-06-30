Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Suryakumar Yadav and his wife sleep with India's T20 World Cup 2024 trophy; photo goes viral

    India ended an 11-year ICC trophy drought and won the T20 World Cup for the second time in history, defeating South Africa by 7 runs.

    T20 World Cup 2024: Suryakumar Yadav and his wife sleep with the trophy RKK
    On June 29, 2024, India's men's cricket team has won the T20 World Cup 2024. Indian bowlers, particularly Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh, remained composed in the final seconds as India ended an 11-year ICC trophy drought and won the T20 World Cup for the second time in history, defeating South Africa by 7 runs. Virat Kohli tallied 76 runs. Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav's picture with his wife sleeping with the WC trophy is going viral.

    Surya Kumar Yadav's controversial WC catch

    South Africa appeared to have won the victory with 30 runs needed from 30 balls but Suryakumar Yadav delivered a fantastic 'clutch moment', catching a stunning boundary-rope catch on a drive made by David Miller to swing the game in India's favor. The game was certainly match-defining, however, some fans believe Surya's foot touched the rope while making the catch.

    Also read: Virat Kohli's alleged ex-girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia calls him 'Legend' as India wins T20 World Cup 2024

    Retirements

    Yesterday three men announced their retirements- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rahul Dravid. Virat and Rohit said that they will be retirements from the T20 format of the cricket. Rahul Dravid's term as the head coach also ended yesterday. 

