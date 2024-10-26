Ranbir Kapoor SNAPS at paps after intimate family dinner; Alia Bhatt visibly upset [WATCH]

Ranbir Kapoor, visibly frustrated, confronted the paparazzi for invading his and Alia Bhatt's privacy following a family dinner, stepping in to shield a clearly upset Alia

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently experienced a challenging moment with the paparazzi after attending a private family dinner in Mumbai to celebrate Alia's mother, Soni Razdan's, birthday. The evening took an unexpected turn as photographers surrounded the couple while they made their way to their car, capturing an uncomfortable scene that quickly went viral.

A video shared documents the intense moment when Ranbir, evidently annoyed by the intrusion, expressed frustration over the lack of personal space. As cameras closed in on them, he asked the paparazzi what they were doing, raising concerns about the aggressive nature of the encounter. Alia, meanwhile, appeared noticeably downcast during the entire episode.

Supporters of the couple were swift to voice their concerns on social media, calling out the paparazzi’s disregard for boundaries. Fans noted the photographers' proximity, with one pointing out the lack of respect for personal space. Others observed that Alia seemed visibly upset, while Ranbir appeared to step in protectively. One fan highlighted a noticeable change in Alia’s demeanor, remarking that she typically smiles at photographers but had kept her eyes down with no response this time.

The incident also followed a day of online speculation surrounding Alia’s appearance, sparked by a viral video falsely alleging she had undergone a cosmetic procedure that had gone wrong, even suggesting facial paralysis. Alia took to Instagram to refute these baseless claims, clarifying that while she respects anyone’s choice to pursue cosmetic procedures, the rumors were entirely unfounded. She expressed her frustration with the impact of clickbait culture, particularly on young, impressionable viewers, and urged her followers to avoid believing such misinformation.

Ranbir Kapoor ended last year on a high with two back to back hit movies namely 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar' opposite Shraddha Kapoor and 'Animal' opposite Rashmika Mandanna. According to reports, he is shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's mythological trilogy 'Ramayana' opposite Sai Pallavi. He is also gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War' alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Alia Bhatt on the other hand suffered a rare set back in her career with 'Jigra' directed by Vasan Bala. According to reports she is shooting for YRF's spy universe movie 'Alpha' which also stars Sharvari Wagh. 2023 was a great year for Alia, as it marked her debut in Bollywood alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in 'Heart of Stone'. Domestically 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' opposite Ranveer Singh was also a great hit.

