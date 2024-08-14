Shah Rukh Khan, Rajnikanth or Allu Arjun? Which actor will earn the most from his films in 2024?

According to sources, Allu Arjun will become the highest-paid actor in the country with the release of his upcoming, highly awaited film 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

Indian cinema has produced some of the biggest stars in the film industry, with many rising to global success. Actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Vijay have consistently topped the list of highest-paid celebrities. This year, someone else is predicted to top the list, who is also a prominent figure in Indian cinema. The actor is our very own Pushparaj, Allu Arjun. According to sources, the actor will become the highest-paid actor in the country with the release of his upcoming, highly awaited film Pushpa: The Rule. According to reports, the actor will participate in the film's revenues.

The directors have set a budget for Pushpa 2, and if it meets expectations, Allu Arjun would be the highest-paid actor in Indian film. Haricharan Pudippedi, a popular entertainment journalist, revealed that Allu Arjun had not levied a fee for the sequel's release. Rather, he will share a reported 33% of the film's expected profits. It means that the actor will earn 33% of the profits from the film's theatrical, OTT, satellite, dubbed version, and music rights.

The makers estimate that Puspa 2: The Rule will gross around Rs 1000 crore at the box office. So, if all goes as planned, Allu Arjun would earn Rs 330 crore, a record for any Indian actor. The creators have yet to corroborate the reports. The theatrical release date for Pushpa 2: The Rule is December 6. Sukumar is both the writer and director. Allu Arjun plays the titular role in the film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banners Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

