'Emergency' trailer OUT: Kangana Ranaut highlights India's dark history as she plays Indira Gandhi's role

The trailer for Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' is officially out. On Wednesday, the actress took to her social media to share the trailer leaving fans thrilled for the flick. The film is set in 1975 India and focuses on the country's declaration of an emergency and Kangana appears in the political drama as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The trailer

Also read: Did Darshan Thoogudeepa faint in Bengaluru jail? Actors facing health issues post Renuka Swamy murder case

Cast

Apart from Kangana, 'Emergency' stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, and Shreyas Talpade. Shreyas Talpade will play the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, with Anupam Kher portraying Jayaprakash Narayan. Satish Kaushik, the late actor, will also appear as Jagjivan Ram, India's former Deputy Prime Minister.

Also read: Rajpal Yadav fails to pay Rs 11 crore loan, Central Bank of India seals property

About Emergency

The makers have announced the period film's new release date as Kangana announced the film's suspension due to her political campaign. Following her triumph in the Lok Sabha elections in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, the actor revealed the release date of her upcoming film with a poster. The political drama is slated to premiere in theaters globally on September 6, 2024.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most turbulent political periods and purports to be a historical depiction. Ritesh Shah wrote the screenplay and language, and Sanchit Balhara orchestrated the music. Emergency aspires to engage spectators with its portrayal of a major chapter in India's political history.

Latest Videos