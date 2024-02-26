Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shah Rukh Khan has the cutest reply to John Cena singing his song 'Bholi Si Surat', says 'Love you'

    A video went viral of American wrestler and actor John Cena singing Shah Rukh Khan's song 'Bholi Si Surat' from his film 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. The actor has responded to the video most adorably. 

    Shah Rukh Khan has the cutest reply to John Cena singing his song 'Bholi Si Surat', says 'Love you'
    A few days ago, a video of American wrestler and actor John Cena singing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's song 'Bholi Si Surat' from his film 'Dil To Pagal Hai' went viral on social media. On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan responded to a video of John Cena singing in Hindi in the cutest way. Athlete Gurv Sihra shared the video where he made John Cena sing the song. 

    Shah Rukh Khan's response

    Professional front

    Shah Rukh Khan's most recent film appearance was in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. The film represented the director's debut cooperation with the megastar. Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani had major roles, and Vicky Kaushal made a special appearance. 'Dunki' was published in December of last year and is now available on OTT platform Netflix. The 'Pathaan' actor is likely to star with daughter Suhana Khan in a currently untitled film. 

