    Shabash Feluda review: Reasons why you should not watch this thriller

    The newly released detective thriller Shabash Feluda has Parambrata Chattopadhyay in the title role. In addition to him, other actors who appear in the programme include Ritwick Chakraborty, Biplab Chatterjee, Rwitobroto Mukherjee, Arindam Sil, Sauraseni Maitra, and Rudranil Ghosh. The series is inspired by the story Gangtokey Gondogol by Satyajit Ray and is directed by Sil.

    First Published May 7, 2023

    Arindam Sil and Padmanava Dasgupta have developed the plot to create a lengthy, ten-episode play. They succeeded in some of the expansions but fell short in others. Most of these aspects are in sync, except for a few unneeded loose ends. However, they did expound on the abnormalities at Selvankar's firm and introduced significant people.

    Shabash Feluda follows Feluda and Topshe as they go to Gangtok and become involved in a terrible accident case that proves trickier than they first thought. As Feluda delves further into the enigma, he sees that unravelling this perplexing string of events will be difficult.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Shabash Feluda's casting choices need to be more suitable. Nothing in the series feels natural and is constantly superficial. The characters are so unpleasant that I find it difficult to comprehend why they retell Ray's tale in this manner. Nishikanto Sarkar, played by Rudranil Ghosh, is utterly terrible, and I often wonder why he always acts in such a threatening manner. Granted, his character has more depth revealed later, but his mannerisms are so false that they would pull you out of the narrative the second they appear on the screen.

    Unfortunately, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Rwitobroto Mukherjee, who play Feluda and Topshe, cannot capture the same traits we have grown to associate with the characters. Chattopadhyay eventually comes across as a try-hard attempting to pass for Feluda but isn't really. Rwitobroto Mukherjee exhibits no trace of Topshe's surprise, innocence, or wit. Simply put, they both seem excessively phoney and "," as one may say in Bangla. The narrative could be more varied to the point of losing all momentum. It's not because they explicitly identify the offender, but in all honesty, they could just as quickly have.

    Sadly, the mystery series feels too drawn out, with pointless conversations and scenarios cropping up here and there. Skim through these parts to get to the interesting ones because they don't offer anything to the show and are boring to watch.

