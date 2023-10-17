Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Selena Gomez attacked by netizens for 'spiteful' comments on video trashing ex Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

    Selena Gomez recently commented on a TikTok video demeaning Hailey and Justin Bieber. It did not go down well with netizens. Here's what happened. Netizens are attacking her for liking that video and also giving a brutal comment on the video.

    The on-and-off relationship between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber has been a topic of much debate and discussion. The ex-couple first started dating in 2010. #Jelena broke up and patched up multiple times till their final breakup in 2018. Months later, he began dating Hailey Baldwin, and the two got married the same year. The three have been the subject of social media chatter ever since. Five years down the line, things are not too different.

    ALSO READ: Video: 'Itna direction mat dijiye', says Jaya Bachchan to paps at Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash

    Recently, Selena commented on a TikTok video defending her and trashing Hailey and Justin. It has sparked a backlash from fans who were quick to call out the singer for continuing to interact with stuff related to the Biebers, especially ones that demean them and uplift her. Here's what happened, what she commented, and how netizens reacted.

    A Selena Gomez fanpage said, "Selena Gomez once again comments on a TikTok about her talking about Justin Bieber in all interviews she does since he has been married. Thank you so much. Thanks her in the video, which says all headlines about Grammy winner Justin Bieber is about bullshit topics with his wife."

    That particular TikTok video claimed that Justin fans were bullying Selena for mentioning their relationship in an interview despite more than five years after their breakup. The user defended the pop star and shared that she was talking about her life experiences and past relationships like every other celebrity likes doing. They then began trashing Justin. They also claimed that the current net worth of Rare Beauty founder and pop icon Selena is higher than his and that she was successful way before him. A netizen trolled Selena and shared, "She is lowkey obsessed with Justin and Hailey. There is always a ss of her commenting under a post where Justin or Hailey get dragged. That does not make her a queen. That makes her weird asf. She needs to grow up."

    Another mocking Selena added, "I just wanna know if hailey or justin have ever interacted with accounts that bring selena down to lift them up individually or as a couple. Selena is so obsessed and spiteful."

    ALSO READ: 'Mia Khalifa dikh rahi ho' says netizens as Mouni Roy goes braless to wish fans on Durga Puja

