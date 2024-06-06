Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Satyabhama REVIEW: Kajal Aggarwal's action thriller gets thumbs up from netizens; read reactions

    Satyabhama First Review: Satybhama features Kajal Aggarwal as a female-oriented and tailored character following Teja's Seetha. According to the film's theatrical trailer and teaser, the actress, who is now a mother, looked gorgeous and brilliant in the part and gave it her all.
     

    Satyabhama REVIEW: Kajal Aggarwal's action thriller gets thumbs up from netizens; read reactions RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

    Suman Chikkala co-wrote and directed the latest criminal thriller film, Satyabhama. Kajal Aggarwal will portray the title character as a detective who embarks on a mission to solve a difficult case using her physical and mental abilities. The film is set for a worldwide release on June 7.

    Satybhama features Kajal Aggarwal as a female-oriented and tailored character following Teja's Seetha. According to the film's theatrical trailer and teaser, the actress, who is now a mother, looked gorgeous and brilliant in the part and gave it her all.

    Also Read: Kareena Kapoor once wanted to DATE Rahul Gandhi; read details

    Satyabhama's First Review 
    The producers organised a special premiere for select eager fans a day before the film's great cinema debut. Fans of Kajal Aggarwal's female-centric film Satyabhama flocked to social media to give their thoughts on the film.  

    Satyabhama'

    A fan of the actress named Amruth Varsh wrote, "Soo glad to hear that #Satyabhama premier show for women is full house & they enjoyed the movie completely with satisfaction 🥹❤️, this is what we expect from audience for our queen 🔥. Can't wait to know much more responses from June 7 ! @MsKajalAggarwal Love U 🫶,(sic)."

    Another one, who watched the premiere of Satyabhama movie opined, "Loved watching #Satyabhama with U @MsKajalAggarwal 😍 I always wished you'd come to d theater when I watched ur movies. It's one of my best memories & I was part of d joyful crowd shouting vth excitement💃 Now, I need to learn how to whistle for the FDFS🥳 #SatyabhamaFromJune7th, (sic)." 

    Check out the exciting tweets below: 

    Satyabhama Cast 
    Kajal Aggarwal, Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harsha Vardhan, Ravi Varma, Ankith Koyya, Sampada N, Prajwal Yadma, Anirudh Pavithran, Satya Pradeepti, Rohit Satyan, Nalla Sreedhar Reddy Gabbar, and Kodati Pavan Kalyan, among others, play crucial parts.
     

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 1:43 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Umapathy Ramaiah? Actor marrying Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya, check out wedding date and venue RBA

    Who is Umapathy Ramaiah? Actor marrying Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya, check out wedding date and venue

    FACT CHECK: Did Shah Rukh Khan claim Rahul Gandhi will be next PM? Here's what we know RBA

    FACT CHECK: Did Shah Rukh Khan claim Rahul Gandhi will be next PM? Here's what we know

    Arjun Kapoor HOSPITALISED? Actor leaves fans worried after he shares pictures with IV drip RKK

    Arjun Kapoor HOSPITALISED? Actor leaves fans worried after he shares pictures with IV drip

    THROWBACK THURSDAY: When Shah Rukh Khan openly FLIRTED with Priyanka Chopra, asked about her 'dream man' RKK

    When THIS actor openly flirted with Priyanka Chopra, asked about her 'dream man'

    FACT CHECK: The truth behind singer Sonu Nigam's critic post after BJP losses in Ayodhya RKK

    FACT CHECK: The truth behind singer Sonu Nigam's critic post after BJP loses in Ayodhya

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 16 series: From new chipset to colours; Here is everything we know so far gcw

    Apple iPhone 16: From new chipset to colours; Here is everything we know so far

    Top NDA leader from Nitish Kumar's party says Government should reconsider Agniveer scheme vkp

    BREAKING: Top NDA leader from Nitish Kumar's party says Government should reconsider Agniveer scheme

    Odisha political puzzle: VK Pandian goes 'missing' amid Naveen Patnaik's BJD electoral setback AJR

    Odisha's political puzzle: VK Pandian goes 'missing' amid Naveen Patnaik's BJD electoral setback

    Nagaland state lottery result June 06, 2024: Check out Dear Mahanadi Morning winning numbers RKK

    Nagaland state lottery result June 06, 2024: Check out Dear Mahanadi Morning winning numbers

    Cristiano Ronaldo's comment on Kylian Mbappe's post breaks Instagram record; 42 million likes and counting osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo's comment on Kylian Mbappe's post breaks Instagram record; 42 million likes and counting

    Recent Videos

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon