Satyabhama REVIEW: Kajal Aggarwal's action thriller gets thumbs up from netizens; read reactions

Satyabhama First Review: Satybhama features Kajal Aggarwal as a female-oriented and tailored character following Teja's Seetha. According to the film's theatrical trailer and teaser, the actress, who is now a mother, looked gorgeous and brilliant in the part and gave it her all.

Suman Chikkala co-wrote and directed the latest criminal thriller film, Satyabhama. Kajal Aggarwal will portray the title character as a detective who embarks on a mission to solve a difficult case using her physical and mental abilities. The film is set for a worldwide release on June 7.

Satybhama features Kajal Aggarwal as a female-oriented and tailored character following Teja's Seetha. According to the film's theatrical trailer and teaser, the actress, who is now a mother, looked gorgeous and brilliant in the part and gave it her all.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor once wanted to DATE Rahul Gandhi; read details

Satyabhama's First Review

The producers organised a special premiere for select eager fans a day before the film's great cinema debut. Fans of Kajal Aggarwal's female-centric film Satyabhama flocked to social media to give their thoughts on the film.

Satyabhama'

A fan of the actress named Amruth Varsh wrote, "Soo glad to hear that #Satyabhama premier show for women is full house & they enjoyed the movie completely with satisfaction 🥹❤️, this is what we expect from audience for our queen 🔥. Can't wait to know much more responses from June 7 ! @MsKajalAggarwal Love U 🫶,(sic)."

Great response



From #satyabhama special show



It's Action coated emotional thriller



Block buster response

pic.twitter.com/De4aZ0K5bi — Mohan Kumar (@ursmohan_kumar) June 6, 2024

Another one, who watched the premiere of Satyabhama movie opined, "Loved watching #Satyabhama with U @MsKajalAggarwal 😍 I always wished you'd come to d theater when I watched ur movies. It's one of my best memories & I was part of d joyful crowd shouting vth excitement💃 Now, I need to learn how to whistle for the FDFS🥳 #SatyabhamaFromJune7th, (sic)."

Check out the exciting tweets below:

Great response



From #satyabhama special show



It's Action coated emotional thriller



Block buster response

pic.twitter.com/De4aZ0K5bi — Mohan Kumar (@ursmohan_kumar) June 6, 2024

Great response



From #satyabhama special show



It's Action coated emotional thriller



Block buster response

pic.twitter.com/De4aZ0K5bi — Mohan Kumar (@ursmohan_kumar) June 6, 2024

Open vunna maaku raavu ga guruji

Jara satyabhama tickets tho paatu Devara 2nd song update kuda ippinchandi — 🔥Die Hard Fan of Tarak (Cult Fan Pj)🐉 (@PTarak9999) June 6, 2024

Satyabhama Cast

Kajal Aggarwal, Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harsha Vardhan, Ravi Varma, Ankith Koyya, Sampada N, Prajwal Yadma, Anirudh Pavithran, Satya Pradeepti, Rohit Satyan, Nalla Sreedhar Reddy Gabbar, and Kodati Pavan Kalyan, among others, play crucial parts.



Latest Videos