    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram released on OTT: Watch Nani's box-office hit in 5 languages; CHECK details

    Nani's film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, has been released on Netflix today, four weeks after its theatrical debut. Streaming in five languages, it grossed over $2.5M in North America and Rs 100 crore worldwide.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 4:31 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

    Nani's latest film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, is making waves with its swift OTT release on Netflix on September 26, just four weeks after its theatrical debut. The movie is now streaming in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Following its impressive box office performance, particularly in North America where it grossed over $2.5 million, the film has surpassed Rs 100 crore in worldwide collections.

    "His third eye is about to open, and you're not ready for what’s coming. 🔥

    #SaripodhaaSanivaaram is coming to Netflix on 26 September in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada! #SuryasSaturday", Netflix India's X post reads.


    Directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by DVV Entertainment, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram tells the story of Surya, a mild-mannered individual who becomes a vigilante every Saturday, seeking justice against corruption. The film boasts outstanding performances from Nani and SJ Suryah, who plays the corrupt police inspector R. Dayanand. The intense face-off between Nani and SJ Suryah has garnered critical acclaim, adding depth and excitement to the narrative.


    The movie's success can be attributed to its engaging screenplay, impressive direction, and captivating music composed by Jakes Bejoy. With a budget of Rs 90 crore, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is Nani's most expensive project to date and his second film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, after Dasara.


    Earlier, Netflix announced the film's streaming date on social media, generating excitement among viewers. The movie's availability across multiple languages and successful box office run make it a must-watch for audiences. The original soundtrack, composed by Jakes Bejoy, was released ahead of the streaming debut, enhancing the film's emotional and thrilling moments.


    Apart from its box office success, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has also received positive reviews for its direction and music. Critics and audiences alike have praised the film, cementing its position as a major commercial success. 

