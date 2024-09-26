Entertainment

Bengali star Mokksha shines in Malayalam cinema

Hailing from West Bengal, Mokksha has stolen the hearts of Malayali audiences.

Image credits: Ajilal

'Kallan & Bhagavathi'

Mokksha made her Malayalam debut with the film 'Kallan & Bhagavathi.'

Image credits: Ajilal

'Bhagavathi' Gained Attention

Mokksha's portrayal of 'Bhagavathi' garnered attention both during its theatrical release and later on OTT platforms.

Image credits: Ajilal

Reuniting with East Coast Vijayan

Moksha is set to star in the next film by East Coast Vijayan, the director of 'Kallan & Bhagavathi.'

Image credits: Ajilal

'Chithini' Arrives

'Chithini,' directed by East Coast Vijayan, is slated to hit theaters on September 27th.

Image credits: Ajilal

Horror Family Emotional Thriller

'Chithini' is a film in the horror family emotional thriller genre.

Image credits: Ajilal

Moksha Takes a Stand

Moksha showed solidarity with protesting doctors in Bengal by dancing on the streets.

Image credits: Ajilal

Malayalam Cinema is the Best

At a press conference in Kochi, Moksha stated that the Malayalam film industry is safe.

Image credits: Ajilal

Focus on South Indian Cinema

Moksha expresses her desire to continue working in South Indian films.

Image credits: Ajilal
