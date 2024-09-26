Bengali star Mokksha shines in Malayalam cinema

Entertainment
Hailing from West Bengal, Mokksha has stolen the hearts of Malayali audiences.
Mokksha made her Malayalam debut with the film 'Kallan & Bhagavathi.'
Mokksha's portrayal of 'Bhagavathi' garnered attention both during its theatrical release and later on OTT platforms.
Moksha is set to star in the next film by East Coast Vijayan, the director of 'Kallan & Bhagavathi.'
'Chithini,' directed by East Coast Vijayan, is slated to hit theaters on September 27th.
'Chithini' is a film in the horror family emotional thriller genre.
Moksha showed solidarity with protesting doctors in Bengal by dancing on the streets.
At a press conference in Kochi, Moksha stated that the Malayalam film industry is safe.
Moksha expresses her desire to continue working in South Indian films.